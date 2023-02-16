Editor’s Pick: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, Sarah Jarosz at the Warner

In November of 2021, Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz decided to tour as a team.

The three folk/rock singer-songwriters — each a Grammy Award-winning artist — joined forces to perform a run of triple-bill concerts together, sharing the stage to harmonize and support one another as they took turns playing from their respective repertoires.

By all accounts, it went off like a dream — except for the stark reality COVID, which forced some dates to be canceled and cut the tour short.

Ultimately they decided to start it back up with a 22-date national tour that launched toward the end of January, and with a stop at D.C.’s Warner Theatre, presented by The Birchmere, on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“After Marc and Sarah and I hit the road together for the first time in 2021, we knew we wanted to perform our show again in the future,” says Colvin in a release.

Cohn adds, “I’m thrilled to be getting back out on the road with two of my favorite artists on the planet… For various reasons, we were only able to perform this show together a few times [two years ago], and it just wasn’t enough. So here we are.”

In addition to their mutual chemistry and rapport, “Together In Concert” serves to showcase each artist’s particular strengths, from Colvin’s distinctive fingerpicking style on the guitar, to Cohn’s signature piano style, to Jarosz’s dexterity with various stringed instruments. All that, plus “unprecedented new vocal and musical arrangements,” to quote the release.

Expect an even more affecting rendition of Colvin’s “Sunny Came Home,” her 1997 hit that garnered two Grammy Awards, for both Record and Song of the Year. Also expect an even richer take on Cohn’s 1991 breakthrough hit “Walking In Memphis.”

“All three of us are songwriters, singers, and instrumentalists, which will make for some very unique collaborations and arrangements as we share the stage together for the entire evening,” Colvin elaborates. “Marc and Sarah both slay me with their artistry; Marc on the piano, and Sarah on several lovely stringed things, including mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, and banjo. Singing with the two of them is an absolute joy. Hearing the songs they’ve written, night after night, never fails to raise the bar for me as a songwriter.”

“It’s simply a dream come true to get to go on tour with two of my heroes,” says Jarosz, the 31-year-old Austin native who became a heralded folk/Americana recording artist at the age of 18, and is also known as one-third of the Grammy-winning folk trio I’m With Her.

“Their albums are among my all-time favorites, and their songwriting and musicianship is an endless source of inspiration for me. Some of my earliest live music memories are seeing Shawn Colvin in Austin, and her performances really lit a fire within me to want to make music my life.”

Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $72.50 to $82.50. Visit www.theBirchmere.com or call 202-783-4000.