Gus Kenworthy says Gay Kiss Removed from “80 for Brady”

I never thought I’d willingly sit through a vile propaganda film that should make my stomach turn, but when Metro Weekly offered to pay me to review 80 for Brady (★★★☆☆) I realized I could get beer money to trash Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. with an unparalleled, snarky, irrational bitchiness that would make Ben Shapiro blush, and that felt like a fair exchange of goods and services.

Based on the true story of octogenarian superfans of the New England Patriots -- and specifically, Tom Brady -- Lou (Lily Tomlin), Trish (Jane Fonda), Maura (Rita Moreno), and Betty (Sally Field) are best friends who bond over two decades through Brady’s professional career after Lou is diagnosed with cancer and the gang, commiserating with Lou, accidentally stumble upon the now-legendary game in which he took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe.