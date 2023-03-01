Harry, Adele & Elton: No One Wants to Sing for the King

Performing for a king or a queen used to be one of the highest honors that could be extended to someone of non-royal birth.

Now, it seems as if almost no one in the music world is interested in accepting the ask anymore.

As the world eagerly anticipates King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, some of the biggest names in music are declining the invitation to perform at the event.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls have all reportedly turned down the chance to perform at the coronation, leaving organizers scrambling to find a suitable lineup.

According to The Sun, John was at the top of Charles’ list, but due to his European tour schedule, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before the coronation and again soon after the event, he won’t be able to make it.

Harry Styles is also busy touring and unable to get key band members together, as they’ll be on a break from his tour.

The Spice Girls were previously rumored to be reuniting for the coronation, but it looks like that won’t be happening either, according to The Daily Mail. This news is surely disappointing to fans of the group, which has been largely on hiatus for years.

Similarly, Marie Claire reports that Adele and Ed Sheeran have declined the invitation, though Adele’s camp apparently didn’t provide a reason.

Despite the setbacks, some musicians have agreed to perform at the coronation. Kylie Minogue has reportedly said yes, and Take That – without founding member Robbie Williams – is also rumored to be headlining the concert. Lionel Richie is similarly expected to perform, and more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The King himself has personally chosen the music for the ceremony, which will feature a dozen newly-commissioned pieces, including an anthem from Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The service will also include Welsh-language music, with world-famous Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel as one of the soloists. Additionally, there will be Greek Orthodox tunes, in memory of the King’s father, Prince Philip, who was born in Greece.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and will formalize the transfer of the monarch’s title and powers, as well as the monarch’s role as the head of the Church of England.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, who will officially take the title of Queen.