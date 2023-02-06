The Jonas Brothers Announce New Album, ‘The Album’

The Jonas Brothers are getting ready to release a new album, and fans are surely more than eager to get their hands on it.

During a ceremony to celebrate the trio receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Nick Jonas announced the release date for their new album, which is set to be titled simply The Album. The LP is slated for a May 5 release, and it will reportedly be followed by a tour.

This upcoming album will be the group’s sixth full-length, and it is expected to feature a blend of modernized ’70s pop and Americana elements. So far, no word yet as to when new singles will be released or who might feature on it in terms of other artists or songwriters and producers.

The ceremony to celebrate the trio’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame took place on Monday, January 30.

The Jonas Brothers received the 2,745th star, and it was a moment to reflect on their nearly 20-year journey in the music industry. The group member’s wives, parents, and younger brother Frankie Jonas were all present for the special occasion, along with collaborators Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion, who both took turns speaking during the ceremony.

“Nobody’s more deserving,” said Ryan Tedder, frontman of OneRepublic and producer and songwriter extraordinaire. “These guys are, in 20 years of making records, the most professional, most thoughtful and consistent band I’ve ever worked with,” Tedder continued, drawing from his experience creating music with them.

Nick Jonas also spoke from the podium in downtown L.A., and expressed his excitement for the future.

“It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” he said. “So with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement. We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5th, and we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year.”

Shortly before the ceremony, Joe Jonas teased fans with a snippet of the band’s new song “Wings” in an Instagram Reel. The video showed him dancing around a studio with his brothers.

The Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 with the hit single “Sucker,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was featured on their comeback album Happiness Begins, which also hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album produced the additional successful singles “Cool” and “Only Human.”

Since they stopped promoting Happiness Begins, the trio has reached the Hot 100 with five additional singles, including “What a Man Gotta Do,” “X” with Karol G, and “Leave Before You Love Me” with Marshmello, all of which broke into the top 40 on the chart.

While they were all at least momentary wins, it’s unclear if any of those cuts will appear on The Album, as some of them are several years old at this point, and they don’t seem to fit with the sonic direction the band has mentioned.