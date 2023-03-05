5 Things To Know About Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis is having a moment, and if you don’t already know her, now’s the time to learn.

Colombian/American singer-songwriter Uchis’ unique sound and style have made her one of the most exciting artists in the music industry today.

Her rise to relative fame has been impressive, thanks to her ability to blend different genres and create music that is both emotive and catchy. She’s found incredible success in her field, but still manages to live under the radar in some ways.

From her beginnings as a rebellious high school student to her collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business, here are 5 things you need to know about Kali Uchis.

1. She Just Hit A New Career High On The Billboard Charts

Uchis had been building up anticipation for her new album, and fans were eagerly awaiting its release. When Red Moon in Venus finally dropped, her listeners rushed to consume it, eager to hear what Uchis had been working on.

The album did not disappoint, and its debut inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 marked Uchis’ first placement in the competitive region, and it was a sign that she was on the rise.

In addition to its impressive debut on the albums chart, Red Moon in Venus also produced Uchis’ second Hot 100 solo hit, “I Wish You Roses.” The track peaked fairly low on the ranking, but the fact that it made it to the tally at all is a surefire sign that she’s becoming more and more popular.

She’s Bisexual

Uchis has been open about her identity as a bisexual woman for years. She has never been shy about discussing her sexual orientation and has often used her music and public image to express her views on love, relationships, and sexuality.

In fact, Uchis released an EP titled To Feel Alive in 2020, which featured a risque cover that showcased her unapologetic attitude towards her sexuality. The image was a painting of two versions of Uchis–from different eras of her career, it seems–with one version eating out the other.

The image was considered explicit and had to be blurred on many websites.

3. She’s Already Won A Grammy

Over the course of her career, Uchis has been nominated for three Grammys, an impressive achievement in itself. What’s even more remarkable is that these nominations have been in different categories, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

In 2018, she received her first nomination for Best R&B Performance, alongside Daniel Caesar. Her hard work and dedication paid off in 2021 when she won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording.

She collaborated with Kaytranada, another artist from the LGBTQ community, on their single “10%,” which earned them the award.

In 2022, she was once again recognized for her work and received a nomination for Best Música Urbana Album, though she didn’t add a statue to her collection.

4. She’s An In-Demand Collaborator

Uchis has had the opportunity to work with a diverse range of artists, from established stars to rising talents in the music industry, and the product is always something special.

She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy (on multiple occasions), and Mac Miller. Her impressive list of collaborators also includes Don Toliver, Gorillaz, and many others.

5. She Was Homeless As A Teenager

During her high school years, Uchis went through a rebellious phase. She skipped classes, ditched school, and disobeyed her parents’ rules. As a result of her behavior, her parents made the difficult decision to kick her out of their home when she was just 17 years old. With nowhere else to go, she was forced to live in her car.

It was during this difficult period that she turned to music as a form of therapy and creative expression, and she refused to give up on her creative dream.