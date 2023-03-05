5 Things To Know About Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her diverse talents for years, but she is currently having a moment.

The multi-talented performer first gained recognition on Broadway, and following her success on stage, Rapp transitioned to television and starred in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Amazingly, her artistic range doesn’t stop there, as she is also a gifted musician. Rapp has recently been working on her music career, and her newest release Dedicated to You has already won the hearts of the LGBTQ community.

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of experiencing Renee Rapp’s work, here are five things to know about her.

1. She Has Always Been A Theater Kid

Rapp got her start in musical theater in high school, when she portrayed Sandra in the musical adaptation of Big Fish.

She was so great in the show, she won what’s called a Blumey Award, which honors young theatrical talent in the Charlotte area.

She then went on to be nominated for a Jimmy Award, known as the most prestigious honor for high school-aged talents in theater. She eventually claimed the Best Performance by an Actress prize for the same role.

Rapp also performed at the Jimmy Awards, and she was so spectacular, Broadway took notice.

2. She Quickly Worked Her Way To Broadway

Just about a year after she won her Jimmy Award, Rapp was headed for Broadway. The rising star was cast as Regina George in Mean Girls, which at the time was already running. She didn’t originate the role, so she wasn’t eligible for a Tony Award, but her time spent in that production can be counted as her big break.

Mean Girls closed its doors in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and it would be one of many shows that didn’t manage to reopen.

3. She’s Bisexual

In an interview with Vogue, Rapp explained that she and her character on The Sex Lives of College Girls are actually very similar.

“I’m a white, bisexual woman,” the star began, adding, “so there’s a sense in which my queerness is very palatable.”

4. Her Music Career Is Just Beginning

While she’s best-known as an actor in the theater and on TV, Rapp always had music in mind, and now she’s getting her shot.

In an interview with Elite Daily, the multi-hyphenate admitted that she “really wanted to do music,” but she delayed that dream, as “my agents were telling me to try TV.”

In November 2022, Rapp released her debut EP Everything to Everyone, which fans are loving.

The set has spun off a handful of singles, with the most recent, “Too Well,” bringing her to the Billboard charts for the first time. It’s not a huge hit yet, but she’s just getting started in this realm, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the future is bright for this singer.

She’s Going To Play Regina George Again

After making a name for herself portraying the queen of the mean girls, Rapp is slated to do so once again. Tina Fey and company are hard at work on the film adaptation of Mean Girls the musical, and Rapp is on board to lead the production as the ringleader.

So far, Mean Girls: The Musical, as it’s titled (so as to avoid confusion with the original) doesn’t have a release date, as production reportedly only began in March 2023. It is headed to Paramount+.