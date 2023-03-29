Beyonce Announces A New High Fashion Line

Just days after news of one of her fashion ventures potentially going under, Beyoncé is back with something even more fantastic.

Beyoncé has announced a new capsule collection with luxury fashion brand Balmain, inspired by her recent album Renaissance.

The collection, designed in collaboration with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, is called “Renaissance Couture” and features 16 outfits, each one inspired by a song from the album.

Described as a “wearable album,” the clothing line is a fusion of music and fashion, taking inspiration from not just the tunes themselves, but the world that Beyoncé created for the project, which itself references the past.

The collection was announced on Beyoncé’s Instagram, where she thanked Rousteing and Balmain for bringing her vision to life. “Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption.

Queen Bey also shared a fashion-forward video that features many– if not all — of the looks. Her song “Move” from Renaissance soundtracks the treatment.

The announcement also coincided with Beyoncé appearing on the cover of Vogue France to promote the line. In a caption on her Instagram, she shared the cover and wrote, “Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has worked with Balmain. In 2018, she collaborated with the fashion house to create a small collection of just three items, which she showed off while headlining Coachella.

While the collection has clearly been in the works for some time, the timing of the announcement seems too perfect. Word of the Balmain line was made public just one day after the media broke the story that Adidas had decided to end its partnership with Beyoncé as her Ivy Park line has been underperforming financially.

She had been working with the apparel giant for several years, but her athleisure wear didn’t sell as many had predicted, so they are no longer working together. It’s unclear whether the Ivy Park brand is done for, or if Bey plans on operating it on her own.