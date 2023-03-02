Beyoncé is Honored in Congress by Rep. Robert Garcia

Move over, George Washington. Step aside, Abraham Lincoln. There’s a new hero in America, and California’s 42nd congressional district representative, Robert Garcia, is here to vouch for her.

On Wednesday, March 1, in honor of the conclusion of Black History Month and the start of Women’s History Month, Garcia paid tribute to the “undisputed queen of pop and R&B,” Beyoncé.

“I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well,” Rep. Garcia began. “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s now and forever the moment,” she continued, referencing Wendy Williams’ famous quotable clip.

Garcia went on to describe how Beyoncé is more than just a performer, she’s “a creator and an artist.” He reminisced about seeing Destiny’s Child perform for the first time and how it changed the way he experienced music. “I became an instant fan then and have been a huge fan ever since,” Garcia declared.

The congressman believes that Beyoncé is a role model for many. “She stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

For Garcia, Beyoncé is his number one, and he is not alone in that opinion: “For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time.”

Garcia even took the opportunity to compare Beyoncé to other American heroes, saying, “There’s American excellence by teachers, by the medical community, by elected officials, by folks that served our country honorably in the military. These are all American heroes. Beyoncé in her own way is also an American hero.”

It’s a common practice for politicians to highlight people – average citizens or celebrities – from time to time, all on the floor of the house. They do so to honor their achievements, both major and small, and to show that they are still in touch with what people care about.

It’s worth noting that Robert Garcia’s tribute to Beyoncé is significant not just because of his admiration for the pop star, but also because of his own place in American history.

Garcia is the first openly gay immigrant to serve in Congress, and his election was a major milestone for the LGBTQ community.

By speaking out on behalf of Beyoncé, Garcia is using his platform to celebrate not just the accomplishments of one individual, but the diversity and excellence of America as a whole.

Garcia made sure to include plenty of fun references to the star’s music, including perhaps his best line: “You are irreplaceable.”