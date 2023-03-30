Kentucky Republicans Override Veto of Sweeping Anti-Transgender Bill

Kentucky lawmakers voted on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a sweeping anti-LGBTQ bill aimed at restricting transgender students’ ability to have their gender identity recognized or validated.

The Republican-led House and Senate easily overrode Beshear’s veto of the bill on largely party-line votes, enacting the measure into law.

The override signals that Kentucky Republicans have embraced national messaging that asserts that restrictions on LGBTQ visibility are needed in order to preserve parents’ ability to decide what information their child will be exposed to, and to prevent trans-identifying children from transitioning before they are old enough to make an informed decision.

The bill, which was resurrected in a hastily-called committee meeting in order to placate supporters of the measure before being quickly approved by both chambers, imposes major restrictions on schools in the name of preserving parental rights, echoing several major elements of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Under the newly enacted Kentucky law, school districts are banned from using pronouns that do not match a student’s assigned sex at birth, from teaching certain sex-related courses, and from allowing students to use facilities that match their gender identity, reports Louisville FOX affiliate KDRB.

Teachers would be forced to disclose information to parents about their children’s behavior, including whether they are using different names or pronouns that don’t match their sex at birth, or any information disclosed to them by their students about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The new law prohibits schools from teaching human sexuality or sexually-transmitted diseases until after 5th grade, and no student, of any grade level, can receive instruction with “a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.”

Schools will also be required to adopt policies informing parents before any class in 6th grade or higher studies sex-related topics, including STDs, and must obtain parental consent before proceeding with any lessons.

Schools must also provide alternatives for students whose parents wish to “opt out” of sex-related instruction, and must allow parents to review any materials used in the course of teaching.

The bill also prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or hormones to minors, or from performing surgical interventions to assist a minor in transitioning to a gender that is different from their assigned sex at birth. Doctors who violate the law can be penalized, potentially having their licenses to practice suspended or revoked.