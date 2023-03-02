Miley’s New Album Features Only Queer Women

Miley Cyrus is (almost) back with her highly-anticipated eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and fans are in for a treat with two exciting collaborations.

The singer recently unveiled the CD’s track listing, and it includes only two features – and both of which are from talented queer women.

Australian singer and songwriter Sia is set to feature on a song called “Muddy Feet.” Sia has been an active member of the LGBTQ community since 2013 when she publicly announced her identity as queer.

In a tweet, Sia said, “I’m queer. I don’t identify as a lesbian because I’ve dated men predominantly. But I’ve certainly dated women.”

Brandi Carlile, an open and proud lesbian, is also featured on Endless Summer Vacation. Carlile is stepping in to duet with Cyrus on a song called “Thousand Miles.”

The singer-songwriter has been married to her wife, Catherine Shepherd, for more than a decade and they have two children together. The whole family introduced the rock and Americana superstar ahead of her performance at the 2023 Grammys in a heartwarming moment.

Cyrus, who also identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has been connected romantically with a woman in the past. She stated in an interview with People, “If I’m going to be with a girl, I’m down to be with a boss bitch who’s as successful or more successful than me; that’s cool, too.”

Endless Summer Vacation is Cyrus’ first album since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which brought her back to her rockier roots. However, this latest album promises to be something special, especially with the success of the lead single, “Flowers.”

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and has remained there ever since. It has now owned the ranking for half a dozen frames, easily becoming her longest-running leader.

The album is expected to be released on March 10th, and fans can’t wait to hear what Cyrus has in store for them. Her collaboration with two queer women demonstrates her commitment to inclusivity in the music industry and her ongoing support of the LGBTQ community. It also means that this may be one of the most exciting musical titles to come along in some time, especially for queer women who love these artists.