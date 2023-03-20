Republican Accuses Lt. Governor of “Grooming” Instagram Twink

A Tennessee lawmaker has accused Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) of “grooming” a young man with whom McNally interacted on Instagram and demanded that his fellow Republican resign from office.
State Rep. Todd Warner (R-Lewisburg) argued that McNally’s social media activity is inappropriate, and has embarrassed the Republican-led legislature by commenting on a 20-year-old gay Instagram user’s racy photos, some of which showed the young man, Franklyn McClure, in various states of undress.
“Not only have Tennessee Republicans now become the laughingstock of the nation, the bottom line is this: Randy McNally is a predator,” Warner said in a statement.
Noting that McNally first began commenting on the young man’s Instagram photos three years ago, Warner accused the lieutenant governor of “sexually grooming his victim when he was a 17-year-old minor” by “relentlessly” commenting on his social media posts, sending him private messages, and calling him.
McNally’s comments were first reported by the left-wing news site Tennessee Holler, which reported that McNally, using his official account, commented on a photo of McClure in underwear. “Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!” McNally wrote, using McClure’s nickname. On another photo, the lieutenant governor remarked, “Great picture, Finn! Best wishes for continued health and happiness.” Still other photos were commented on using heart and fire emojis.
When confronted with the Tennessee Holler‘s reporting, a spokesperson for the lieutenant governor brushed off speculation about anything sinister or untoward. The spokesperson also noted that McNally, who is 79 and married, frequently comments on social media posts from Tennessee residents and offers them encouragement.
In an interview with The Cut, McClure claimed that McNally had begun following him and commenting on his photos three years ago, when he was 17, and would occasionally send him private messages “checking on my mental health, compliments, and random things about his life and what he’s going through.”
While he’s not sure how McNally ended up discovering his Instagram account, McClure thinks it may have to do with having formerly participated in musicals at a playhouse in Oak Ridge, where the lieutenant governor hails from. McClure said he and McNally first connected on Facebook, but have never met in person.
Although McClure’s Instagram account didn’t include as many racy photos when McNally first started following him three years ago, the content has significantly become more mature over time.
However, McClure told The Cut that when McNally first began following him, he was unaware of politics, taking the lieutenant governor’s comments as compliments.
“I was thinking, ‘It’s kind of random, but I’m grateful that someone’s being nice to me,'” McClure said.
He denies McNally was ever inappropriate with him.
“Randy never asked me for nudes,” he said. “He never asked me to date. I really don’t have anything to be angry about.”
McNally has since apologized for the negative press brought on the state due to his actions, deleted the comments on McClure’s photos, and made his Instagram account private.
According to the LGBTQ online magazine them, Warner says the apology isn’t enough. He claims McNally offered McClure a job in state government for which the 20-year-old is unqualified, and accuses McNally of engaging in similar online interactions with others — although he doesn’t provide their names or any details of such interactions.
“These are not the actions of a ‘grandfather’ working to ‘encourage’ Tennesseans,” Warner wrote, referring to the statement from McNally’s spokesperson. “These are the actions of a perverted 80-year-old man looking to fulfill his closeted sexual desires. These are the actions of man [sic] using his authority to manipulate others for sexual gratification. These are the actions of a hypocritical man caught red-handed in a scheme to take advantage of at least one underage young man.”
Warner has called for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to scrutinize McNally for “possible violations of Tennessee criminal law related to the sexual exploitation of a minor” and demanded that McNally resign from the legislature.
As of Monday, no other lawmakers besides Warner had called on the lieutenant governor to resign.
Diplo has been making music for years, and by now, pretty much everyone in the world has heard at least one of his hits -- though they might not realize he's the man behind it.
Throughout his decades-long career, Diplo has scored smashes on his own, as a member of several groups -- Jack Ü, LSD, Major Lazer, and Silk City -- as well as with other stars as a songwriter and producer.
He may have won several Grammys, earned millions of dollars, and scored countless hits, but few people not plugged into the music industry know him by name -- or face.
He's extremely successful and still somewhat anonymous, though a quick look through his Instagram shows that he does not mind posting something a little risque, all in the search for a bit of positive attention.
The Republican lieutenant governor of Tennessee -- where GOP lawmakers have introduced 26 bills attacking the LGBTQ community during this year's legislative session -- has come under scrutiny after it was revealed he commented on several racy Instagram photos posted by a young gay man.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally posted the comments from his verified account to the Instagram posts of Franklin McClure, whose username is @franklynsuperstar, a 20-year-old from Knoxville who has recently been posting more suggestive pictures of himself, including shirtless poses, wearing boxer briefs, and showing off his body.
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has apologized for commenting on a gay man's racy Instagram photos, making him the butt of national jokes and leading some on the far right to call for his resignation over his lack of judgment.
McNally (R-Oak Ridge) first came under scrutiny after a liberal-leaning political website, Tennessee Holler, reported that the lieutenant governor had interacted frequently with the Instagram account of 20-year-old Franklin McClure, an East Tennessee native now living in Charlotte, North Carolina.
According to Holler, McNally commented on several of McClure's photos -- including a few more recent ones featuring McClure scantily clothed or in various states of undress -- and sent direct messages to McClure, who was 17 when the lieutenant governor first started following him.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
A Tennessee lawmaker has accused Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) of “grooming” a young man with whom McNally interacted on Instagram and demanded that his fellow Republican resign from office.
State Rep. Todd Warner (R-Lewisburg) argued that McNally’s social media activity is inappropriate, and has embarrassed the Republican-led legislature by commenting on a 20-year-old gay Instagram user’s racy photos, some of which showed the young man, Franklyn McClure, in various states of undress.
“Not only have Tennessee Republicans now become the laughingstock of the nation, the bottom line is this: Randy McNally is a predator,” Warner said in a statement.
Noting that McNally first began commenting on the young man’s Instagram photos three years ago, Warner accused the lieutenant governor of “sexually grooming his victim when he was a 17-year-old minor” by “relentlessly” commenting on his social media posts, sending him private messages, and calling him.
McNally’s comments were first reported by the left-wing news site Tennessee Holler, which reported that McNally, using his official account, commented on a photo of McClure in underwear. “Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!” McNally wrote, using McClure’s nickname. On another photo, the lieutenant governor remarked, “Great picture, Finn! Best wishes for continued health and happiness.” Still other photos were commented on using heart and fire emojis.
When confronted with the Tennessee Holler‘s reporting, a spokesperson for the lieutenant governor brushed off speculation about anything sinister or untoward. The spokesperson also noted that McNally, who is 79 and married, frequently comments on social media posts from Tennessee residents and offers them encouragement.
In an interview with The Cut, McClure claimed that McNally had begun following him and commenting on his photos three years ago, when he was 17, and would occasionally send him private messages “checking on my mental health, compliments, and random things about his life and what he’s going through.”
While he’s not sure how McNally ended up discovering his Instagram account, McClure thinks it may have to do with having formerly participated in musicals at a playhouse in Oak Ridge, where the lieutenant governor hails from. McClure said he and McNally first connected on Facebook, but have never met in person.
Although McClure’s Instagram account didn’t include as many racy photos when McNally first started following him three years ago, the content has significantly become more mature over time.
However, McClure told The Cut that when McNally first began following him, he was unaware of politics, taking the lieutenant governor’s comments as compliments.
“I was thinking, ‘It’s kind of random, but I’m grateful that someone’s being nice to me,'” McClure said.
He denies McNally was ever inappropriate with him.
“Randy never asked me for nudes,” he said. “He never asked me to date. I really don’t have anything to be angry about.”
McNally has since apologized for the negative press brought on the state due to his actions, deleted the comments on McClure’s photos, and made his Instagram account private.
According to the LGBTQ online magazine them, Warner says the apology isn’t enough. He claims McNally offered McClure a job in state government for which the 20-year-old is unqualified, and accuses McNally of engaging in similar online interactions with others — although he doesn’t provide their names or any details of such interactions.
“These are not the actions of a ‘grandfather’ working to ‘encourage’ Tennesseans,” Warner wrote, referring to the statement from McNally’s spokesperson. “These are the actions of a perverted 80-year-old man looking to fulfill his closeted sexual desires. These are the actions of man [sic] using his authority to manipulate others for sexual gratification. These are the actions of a hypocritical man caught red-handed in a scheme to take advantage of at least one underage young man.”
Warner has called for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to scrutinize McNally for “possible violations of Tennessee criminal law related to the sexual exploitation of a minor” and demanded that McNally resign from the legislature.
As of Monday, no other lawmakers besides Warner had called on the lieutenant governor to resign.
Warner has a history of introducing anti-LGBTQ legislation, voting for colleagues’ bills to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and banning drag performances in public spaces where they might be viewed by minors.
McNally seems to have no intentions of resigning.
“I serve at the pleasure of the members of the Senate and my caucus,” he said in a statement. “As long as I have their confidence, I am committed to the important work of this state.”
Read Next