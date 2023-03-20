Republican Accuses Lt. Governor of “Grooming” Instagram Twink

Diplo has been making music for years, and by now, pretty much everyone in the world has heard at least one of his hits -- though they might not realize he's the man behind it.

Throughout his decades-long career, Diplo has scored smashes on his own, as a member of several groups -- Jack Ü, LSD, Major Lazer, and Silk City -- as well as with other stars as a songwriter and producer.

He may have won several Grammys, earned millions of dollars, and scored countless hits, but few people not plugged into the music industry know him by name -- or face.

He's extremely successful and still somewhat anonymous, though a quick look through his Instagram shows that he does not mind posting something a little risque, all in the search for a bit of positive attention.