The History Made At The 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Academy Awards were enjoyable, drama-free, and of course, historic.

From record-breaking wins and diverse representation to breakthrough achievements in cinema, the 95th edition of the Oscars was a celebration of talent and inclusion.

The ceremony witnessed groundbreaking moments that will be etched in the history of the film industry for years to come, from Michelle Yeoh’s highly-anticipated moment to Everything Everywhere All at Once dominating pretty much every category.

Here’s a look at the history made at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh made history at the Oscars by becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. Her outstanding performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned her the coveted award in one of the most competitive categories.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Yeoh tearfully dedicated her win to “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight,” calling it a “beacon of hope and possibilities.” She added, “This is proof that if you dream big, dreams do come true.”

Yeoh is also only the second woman of color to win the Best Actress Oscar, after Halle Berry in 2002 for Monster’s Ball.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once made history in several ways with all of its wins, ending the night as the champion in many ways. The title swept seven trophies, including 75% of the acting awards – making it the third movie to do so, following behind A Streetcar Named Desire and Network.

It’s also the first film ever to win three acting awards and Best Picture, cementing its status as a true masterpiece. Also notable is the fact that it’s the first science-fiction movie to be awarded Best Picture, breaking new ground and setting a new standard for the genre.

The Daniels

The pair that is responsible for the juggernaut that is Everything Everywhere All at Once won three Oscars themselves, which is a feat fewer than 20 people have managed, as it requires true brilliance across a number of sectors.

Their second prize of the night was Best Director, which they now share

The Daniels are just the third non-solo directors to earn that Academy Award, coming after Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise (for West Side Story) and brothers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (for No Country For Old Men).

Ruth Carter

In a momentous night for Black creatives at the Oscars, Ruth Carter made history by becoming the first Black woman to win two awards in the show’s ninety-five-year history.

The acclaimed costume designer took home her second Academy Award for Best Costume Design, which she earned for her incredible work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This victory comes a few years after Carter earned her first Oscar for the debut film in the franchise.

“Naatu Naatu”

“Naatu Naatu” won the prestigious award Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony on Sunday night. The tune’s success marked a significant milestone as it became the first-ever track from an Indian film to receive the honor.

The award was presented to the talented duo of producer M. M. Keeravani and songwriter Chandrabose, who delivered an unforgettable acceptance speech, one which included a tribute to The Carpenters.

The performance of “Naatu Naatu” earlier in the evening was undoubtedly the highlight of the show and left an indelible impression on the audience.