H.E.R. is One Step Closer to Completing an EGOT

Musician and singer-songwriter H.E.R. has joined the production team of the Broadway musical Here Lies Love.

It’s exciting that she’s dipping her toes into the theater world, but it seems she has a mission for doing so: she wants a Tony Award to complete her EGOT.

If Here Lies Love manages to win Best Musical at the annual Tony Awards in June 2024 — not the upcoming ceremony in June 2023, mind you — H.E.R. will become the youngest artist ever to secure the coveted EGOT status, which means she will have won at least one of each of the top four awards in the entertainment industry: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

H.E.R. began her journey towards EGOT status in 2019 when she won two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. Since then, she has received five more trophies and 25 nominations.

She then added the “O” to her growing acronym when she won an Academy Award (otherwise known as Oscar) for Best Original Song in 2021 for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.

Just last year she secured an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Program as a credited writer on We The People.

Currently, composer Robert Lopez holds the record for being the youngest artist to win an EGOT, which he finished at the age of 39 in 2014.

Here Lies Love was first introduced as a studio album by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim 13 years ago and later debuted as a theatrical production at The Public Theater in New York in 2013.

After several performances in various cities worldwide, Here Lies Love is set to finally make its Broadway debut, with preview performances starting on June 17, 2023, and an official opening night on July 20, 2023.

Here Lies Love focuses on the incredible story of Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines. It narrates her journey from a rise to power to eventual downfall during the Philippine People Power Revolution.

H.E.R., who is part Filipino, expressed her enthusiasm about her new role as producer, saying in a statement, “Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love.”

Whether or not Here Lies Love wins Best Musical at the Tony Awards in 2024, the show’s debut on Broadway will undoubtedly be an event to remember, as many have been waiting quite a long time to see the show on the Great White Way.