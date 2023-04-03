Lizzo’s Yitty Clothing Line Drops Gender-Affirming Shapewear

Lizzo has always used her platform to advocate for people who are marginalized and underrepresented in society.

Now, she’s continuing her mission by further revolutionizing the fashion industry by expanding her Yitty clothing line to include gender-affirming shapewear for trans fans and buyers in a new line called YOUR SKIN by YITTY.

The announcement was made by the company on Instagram, where it shared a photo of Lizzo and several models wearing what appears to be items from the upcoming line.

The caption reads, “When we say we support every body, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities—including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid, and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved. So, we decided to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.”

The YOUR SKIN line includes a binder top and tucking thong, and according to the Instagram post, the project has been in the works for two years.

The company has also ensured that every offering in the line has been “perfected over time through extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to every meticulous detail.”

The new line is expected to launch in late summer 2023, though a specific date or more photos were not immediately shared.

The singer-songwriter also posted a video from the photoshoot for YOUR SKIN, including several trans models.

She shared some of the story behind the line in the caption, stating, in part, “I’ve watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs. I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help.”

Lizzo launched her shapewear brand Yitty in 2022, stating that the purpose of the line was to make all women “feel unapologetically good about themselves.” Since then, she has extensively promoted the brand, and her dancers often wear the products on tour.

Lizzo has been having a successful 2023 so far, winning the highly coveted Record of the Year trophy for her single “About Damn Time” at the Grammys. Her business also appears to be growing, with the expansion of her Yitty clothing line.