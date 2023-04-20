Meet The Cast Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8

Get ready to sashay the runway once again as RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars makes a showstopping (or show-starting) return for its eighth season, which is set to premiere on May 12 on Paramount+.

The series will make its highly-anticipated comeback with two new episodes.

The show brings together twelve queens, all vying for a chance to be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame and take home the grand cash prize of $200,000.

Super fans should also be thrilled to know that they can still catch all the drama behind the scenes in another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, which will live on Paramount+ as well.

This season’s queens were unveiled via a special announcement on YouTube, and then immediately afterward on the brand’s social channels, where each girl was highlighted in her own way.

Audiences can look forward to seeing returning queens from various seasons, ranging from recent competitors to those who haven’t been on the program in over a decade. Among this season’s competitors is the elder statesman of the group, Jessica Wild, who came in sixth place back on season two, which aired in 2010.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the newest contestants who are returning for another run at the crown, LaLa Ri and Kandy Muse, who were both featured on season 13.

One of the most exciting details about this season is the inclusion of Jimbo, a foreign invader from Canada’s Drag Race. Jimbo made a name for herself in the first season of the show, where she ended her kooky run in fourth place.

Here are the 13 queens set to star in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8:

Alexis Michelle

Darienne Lake

Heidi N Closet

Jaymes Mansfield

Jessica Wild

Jimbo

Kahanna Montrese

Kandy Muse

LaLa Ri

Monica Beverly Hillz

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Naysha Lopez