Netflix’s Ultimatum Dating Show Is Returning — And It’s All Queer

Netflix is mixing up one of its most popular dating shows with the upcoming season of its program The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which takes the format and introduces some very important representation.

In a refreshing departure from traditional cisgendered dating reality tropes, this forthcoming season is set to feature five couples from the LGBTQ community. Each couple will navigate the ups and downs of relationships, with brutal honesty, while hitting significant crossroads along the way.

In the show, one partner in each couple will be ready for marriage, while the other may have doubts. An ultimatum will be issued, and in just eight weeks, each couple will have to make a life-changing decision: either get married or move on and find love elsewhere.

The second season of the reality show is set to premiere on May 24. Just as it did the first time around, The Ultimatum is set to be filled to the brim with drama.

The teaser trailer released by Netflix introduces a cast of lovers who want to decide where to go with their relationships. Some say they want to start families, while others don’t want to walk down the aisle for years. Still others seem entirely unsure about whether they want to get married at all.

All the couples in this second installment are made up of lesbian, bisexual, and nonbinary people, giving the LGBTQ+ community much-needed visibility on the world’s most popular streaming video platform.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love started its self-professed “social experiment” with the show’s first season, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which premiered on April 6, 2022.

Netflix renewed the show for a second season on March 24, 2022 before audiences got to enjoy any of the drama, as it was clear it was going to be incredibly popular.

Also different this time around: the hosts. While the initial season was fronted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this latest offering will be hosted by Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna García Swisher.