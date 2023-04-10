New York Man Stabbed in Apparent Anti-Gay Hate Crime

WATCH THE HOUSTON-PICKET VIDEO. WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENT CONTENT

A video posted to social media shows a gay wedding planner being beaten by bouncers at a Texas nightclub.

Norman Reggi Houston-Pickett claims he was attacked by security guards at a Hamburger Mary's in Houston on March 4 while out with friends.

He told Houston-based FOX affiliate KRIV that he and some friends were attending an LGBTQ-themed event featuring drag performances on the night in question.

Houston-Pickett claims he and his friends were told they'd have to wait before leaving the club.