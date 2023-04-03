Ohio Man Arrested for Firebombing A Church That Was Hosting Drag Shows

An Ohio man has been charged with an attempt to burn down a church that was planning to host two drag shows.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Aimenn Penny, of Alliance, Ohio, allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland, in Chesterland, Ohio, damaging the church’s sign, shattering glass, and leaving scorch marks on the doors.

Church representatives told police they believe the church was targeted because of two drag events scheduled for April 1.

Investigators found that several individuals had planned to protest the drag shows, and that the church had received hate mail and messages threatening to protest or commit non-specific violent acts against it as retribution.

The FBI’s Cleveland Field Office received a tip that Penny was responsible for the attack on the church. He is a member of the Ohio chapter of White Lives Matter, an organization with “racist, pro-Nazi, and homophobic views.” The group has been involved in other protests of drag events in Northeast Ohio.

After obtaining a court order, police and FBI agents were able to obtain location data for Penny’s phone. Based on that data, police were able to place Penny at the Community Church of Chesterland between 1 a.m. and 1:31 a.m. on March 25, within the time period investigators believe the church was vandalized.

On Friday, Penny was arrested and charged with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

Following his arrest, the FBI conducted a recorded interview, during which Penny allegedly admitted to building the Molotov cocktails and deploying them at the church in an attempt to burn down the building.

According to the police complaint, Penny claimed his intent was to “protect” children from drag queens.

Penny allegedly told investigators that he became increasingly angry after watching Internet news feeds of drag shows, and decided to attack the church.

He also allegedly said he would have felt better had the Molotov cocktails been more effective in destroying the church.