Patti LuPone Is Not Happy Kim Kardashian Is Getting Into Acting

Kim Kardashian’s upcoming appearance on the forthcoming season of the popular FX series American Horror Story has garnered mixed reactions from fans and celebrities alike — and at least one is not shy about sharing her opinion.

Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone recently shared her thoughts on the casting news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked if she cared about Kardashian’s casting, LuPone emphatically responded, “Yes, I do.”

Cohen clearly knew he was onto something and was about to cause drama, so he furthered the conversation, asking the actress and singer, “You don’t like it, do you?”

LuPone didn’t hesitate to comment again, saying outright, “No, I don’t.”

LuPone went on to explain her indignation about Kardashian becoming an actor on the program. She addressed Kardashian directly, saying, “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” a barbed reference to a 1935 Noel Coward song seemingly referring to the 1935 Noël Coward song where a stage mom is discouraged from letting her daughter pursue a stage career.

Actor John Leguizamo, who was also a guest on the show, echoed LuPone’s sentiments, saying, “Whatever she said, I double the emotion.”

While some may share LuPone’s concerns about Kardashian’s lack of experience in the acting world, others are excited to see what the reality star can bring to the table.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first publication to break the news of the reality TV star’s casting just a few weeks ago.

The outlet revealed that the role Kardashian will be playing on American Horror Story was written specifically for her. The new season, titled Delicate, does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to air sometime later this year.

At the time the Hollywood Reporter article went live, Kardashian shared a teaser for the upcoming season on her Instagram page, all but confirming her involvement with the show.

While some fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance, others have expressed skepticism about her ability to deliver a compelling performance.

While she isn’t known as an actress, Kardashian does come into the production with plenty of TV experience.

She has starred in her own namesake reality series – first on E! and now on Hulu – for more than 20 seasons. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (later called just Kardashians) has been a juggernaut, and helped make her into a billionaire, as she parlayed her fame into several successful businesses (as did her many siblings).

For her part, LuPone has been making headlines for days now as she promotes her new movie Beau Is Afraid. It seems that every time she’s on a talk show, the Broadway diva says something that shocks viewers.

A few days ago, she was on The View, and talked about how the far right is attacking trans people. “I’ve said this before, and I’m going to get in trouble,” she said, “I don’t know what the difference is between our Christian Right and the Taliban.”