Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Marries Jordan Brown

Colton Underwood, best known for his appearance on The Bachelor and as the star of his very own Coming Out Colton, is now a married man.

The reality TV star tied the knot with political strategist Jordan C. Brown this past weekend. Surrounded by love and romance, the couple exchanged vows in what looks like a truly enchanting ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. With 200 guests in attendance, the two grooms invited friends and family and plenty of loved ones to the affair, which lasted three days.

The couple donned exquisite custom Tom Ford suits for their special day. Colton Underwood exuded elegance in a sophisticated deep green ensemble, while his partner opted for a captivating shade of blue.

Images from the ceremony were shared by People, and it looks like a wedding that was simultaneously over the top, but also subdued – at least as far as celebrity marriages go.

As their journey as a married couple began, the newlyweds took to the dance floor, sharing their first dance to the heartfelt melody of “The Good Ones” by American Idol alum Gabby Barrett.

Underwood posted several of the snaps on his Instagram, captioning them, simply, “The Brown-Underwoods ❤️ May 13th 2023,” which may be a sign that both men will be changing their last names.

Their love story began at a party in Los Angeles back in April 2021. From that moment, their connection grew stronger, leading to their engagement less than a year later in February 2022. Now, just over two years after they met, the two are husbands.

That same month, Netflix unveiled the captivating docuseries Coming Out Colton, inviting viewers to witness the reality star’s transformative journey of self-acceptance. Underwood shared his experiences, shedding light on his personal growth and reflecting on the challenging breakup with Cassie Randolph, his co-star on The Bachelor. Underwood was called out by Randolph and others for stalking and other inappropriate behaviors, which he apologized for and addressed in Coming Out Colton.