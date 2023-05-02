Bud Light Sales Plunge As Anti-Trans Backlash Continues

Sales of Bud Light have continued to drop as backlash from the brand’s more conservative customers continues following the company’s decision to partner with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotional video back in March.

In the week ending April 22, the brand’s in-store sales dropped more than 26%, according to figures from Bump Williams Consulting, a firm specializing in the alcoholic beverage industry. In the week prior, sales of Bud Light dropped 21% after dropping 11% the week before that.

While Bud Light currently remains the bestselling beer in America, generating more than $4.8 billion in sales in 2022 — ahead of second-place Modelo Especial, at $3.75 billion, and Michelob Ultra, at $3.3 billion — some observers, including beverage expert Bump Wiliams, have begun to fear that if sales continue to drop heading into the summer months, Modelo could eventually replace Bud Light as the nation’s top-selling beer.

Already, sales of Bud Light are off 8% for the year.

The backlash against Bud Light stems from its decision to partner with Mulvaney for a promotional campaign, in which the actress and singer appeared in a TikTok video, clad in black gown and gloves, drinking a Bud Light, as part of a “March Madness” promotion during the annual NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament.

Bud Light sent Mulvaney a commemorative can with a picture of Mulvaney’s face on the exterior, celebrating the first anniversary of her “Days of Girlhood” video series documenting her gender transition.

Mulvaney also appeared in an online ad where she sat in a bubble bath, clad in a bathing suit, while sipping Bud Light.

Even though the commemorative gift can was never made available for sale to the public, the mere use of a transgender spokesperson offended many conservatives, including, apparently, a significant chunk of Bud Light’s loyal consumer base.

An informal boycott of Bud Light — and of any products produced by its parent company, Anheuser-Busch — ensued, with some complaining that the company was pushing an “agenda” of “indoctrination” by having a transgender person featured prominently in a marketing campaign. Others complained that Mulvaney’s gender identity should not be celebrated because she is not a biological female.

Several celebrities, including country singer Travis Tritt, cut ties with Anheuser-Busch products, while Kid Rock and model and influencer Bri Teresi both posted videos of them shooting cases of Bud Light beer with semi-automatic rifles.