Idina Menzel to Headline 2023 Capital Pride Concert

Broadway star Idina Menzel will headline the official 2023 Capital Pride Concert, presented by Hot 99.5/PRIDE Radio and DARCARS, on Sunday, June 11.

Menzel is expected to perform music from her upcoming dance album, Drama Queen, including her recently released single “Move.”

She joins a pair of previously announced performers, singers Debbie Gibson and Shanice, who will also grace the Main Stage of Capital Pride on Sunday afternoon.

The Capital Pride Concert coincides with the Capital Pride Festival, which starts at noon and runs into the evening. The festival and concert are free to the public, although tickets may be purchased for special access to the concert pit at the foot of the main stage and the “VIP Concert Experience.”

The concert brings together international headliners and local and regional LGBTQ talent, bringing various singers, dancers, and other performers to the main stage between the main musical acts. Additional acts are expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Following the Pride Concert, attendees are invited to dance well into the late-night hours to live music from Grammy Award-winning DJ Tracy Young as part of the Capitol Sunset Dance Party.

Menzel, a singer, songwriter, and actress, rose to fame for her portrayals of Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the Broadway production of Wicked, for which she won the 2004 Tony® Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She was also the voice of Else in Disney’s Oscar-winning movie Frozen and its sequel. Frozen‘s major song, “Let It Go” became an international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

She has also appeared in feature films, including Uncut Gems, Disney’s Enchanted and its sequel, Disenchanted, and Amazon Studios’ Cinderella, for which she wrote and sang the song “Dream Girl,” which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ Best Song category. This past year, she released the Disney+ documentary Which Way to the Stage?, which followed her on her journey to headline at Madison Square Garden.

She has recorded multiple cast albums and six solo albums: Still I Can’t Be Still, Here, I Stand, Holiday Wishes, idina, and Christmas: A Season of Love, the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart and landed in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release.

The Capital Pride Festival and Concert is Sunday, June 11, 2023, from noon to 10 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. For a rundown of events occurring on Capital Pride Weekend, as well as additional details about the festival and concert, visit capitalpride.org.