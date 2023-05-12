Joe Jonas’ Best Thirst Traps

Good news! The Jonas Brothers are back with their new album, the aptly-titled The Album. The set marks the sixth for the sibling trio, and their first in nearly four years.

Whether you’ve heard the singles from it or not – including the undeniable bop “Waffle House” – the brothers have been promoting the set pretty heavily, but sadly we didn’t get nearly enough thirst pictures this era.

Posting a sexy snap on social media can be a great way to grab some headlines and remind fans that new music is on the way, and while the singers didn’t seem to take that route this time, they certainly have in the past – especially Joe.

Throughout the years he’s been a star, Joe Jonas has taken on plenty of different projects, finding middling success depending on what he’s working on. The Jonas Brothers always seem to come out on top, but his other musical activities – including a solo album and several projects with his other pop band DNCE – have been met with mixed reviews.

One thing has remained consistent with Joe, however: he’s hot. Like, undeniably sexy. He’s got this dark, brooding thing going on, and no matter what he’s doing or wearing – or not wearing, if we’re lucky. He’s a certified hunk. You don’t have to take our word for it, you can see for yourself!

Here are just a handful of Joe’s best thirst traps. Let’s hope that he continues serving these up from time to time, because we can’t get enough.