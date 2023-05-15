Kim Petras Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Kim Petras is having one of the best days yet of her career. The singer just announced the title and release date of her first album, and that’s only half of the story. Adding to her moment, she is featured on one of the most highly anticipated magazine covers of the year.

Petras is one of the four stars who have been chosen to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue in 2023. She is joined in this prestigious and sexy honor buy fellow stars Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader, who all showed a little skin for the sports mag. For those who want to pick up a copy in person, the issue is expected to reach newsstands on May 18.

The rising musician looks stunning on the cover, wearing a simple gold crochet-style bikini top. She confidently raises her hands above her head, while her makeup remains minimal and elegant. A simple pink lip is sometimes all a girl needs. The beautiful image was captured by photographer Yu Tsai.

“I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated,” the rising pop singer told Sports Illustrated. “It’s very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before…” She then went on to call it a “big dream come true for me.”

Petras is the second transgender woman to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In 2021, actor and model Leyna Bloom made history as the first transgender cover model for the magazine.

For those who are more interested in the music, Petras had good news on that front as well. In addition to her high-profile magazine cover, the singer revealed that her debut album is coming very, very soon. The set is called Feed The Beast and is expected to arrive on June 23. While she didn’t announce any additional music, it’s likely that she’ll share another single or two before the project appears in full.

Feed The Beast is being marketed as Petras’ debut album, though fans know she’s already dropped a handful of compilations, mixtapes, and EPs throughout her career. She rocketed to fame in 2022 alongside Sam Smith on the single “Unholy,” which topped charts, won them both a Grammy, and helped the pair make history in a number of ways. Since then, she’s doled out several tunes on her own, and most recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj on the electro-dance-leaning “Alone.”