Kylie Minogue Announces New Album Tension Due In September

Fans of Kylie Minogue get ready and mark your calendars for September 22 – your queen is coming back.

On Friday (May 12), the Australian pop superstar revealed that her new album Tension will be dropping in the fall. Minogue’s last album Disco was released in 2020, making this upcoming set her first release in almost three years.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue stated in a press release shared with journalists. The singer went on to say that unlike her previous two albums – Disco and the country-tinged Golden – there isn’t exactly a theme this time around. “It was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and dive into that freedom.”

Minogue also described the songs featured on Tension as a healthy mix of “personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

The first single from Tension will reportedly be titled “Padam Padam.” Fans can see the album artwork and hear a snippet of the forthcoming banger on her Twitter. While she didn’t reveal exactly when the tune will drop, the Grammy winner did say it is “coming soon.”

The 11-track set will mark Minogue’s sixteenth full-length release, and it further extends her reign as one of the longest-serving queens of the dance floor.

While it doesn’t drop until the fall, Minogue has been hard at work on the album for quite some time now, and she’s even been teasing it for more than a year. During an interview with BBC Radio 2 in 2021, Minogue hinted at the project, saying, “It may be leaning more towards electropop…”

At one point, she even seemed to verify this direction in a June 2022 interview with Vogue, citing her 2003 hit “Slow” as a source of inspiration for the upcoming material.

One song featured on the Tension tracklist has been released already. “10 Out of 10,” a collaboration with electronic producer Oliver Heldens, was released earlier this year.