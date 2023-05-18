Kylie Minogue Returns With Dance Banger Padam Padam

Just days after announcing she has a new album coming very soon, Kylie Minogue has given fans the first taste from the upcoming set..and it is already a contender for one of the best gay anthems of 2023.

“Padam Padam” is the type of dance floor-dominating tune that is sure to fill gay clubs all summer. At first glance, the title seems silly. What does it mean? But all it takes is one listen, and that hook is stuck in the mind, where it will likely remain for weeks, months, or maybe forever.

Minogue goes racy and sexy in this latest single, not that she’s ever strayed away from sex appeal. Some of her recent works have been a bit more tame, with disco and country-tinged albums providing a fair amount of family-friendly fun. But this time around, the Australian pop goddess is speaking only to the adults.

“Padam Padam” is all about finding that right man on the dance floor and spending the night with him. The title refers to the sound a heart makes once it’s located that person. Minogue croons about wanting to know what’s going on underneath someone’s shirt, and probably a lot more.

In the music video, Minogue lets her face do most of the work, and her backup dancers, of course. It’s fun enough and a fairly simple premise, as she doesn’t need a massive concept or budget to sell the tune. While not overly sexual, the use of red – which is everywhere, from the seat she sits in to everything touching her body – signifies what this is really all about.

With its infectious beat and catchy chorus, “Padam Padam” is poised to dominate the summer. Minogue knows how to create bops that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community, and this latest single is no exception. Her signature sultry vocals and seductive lyrics add to the allure of the song. She unapologetically embraces her sensuality and invites listeners to do the same, all while dancing the night away.

Minogue’s upcoming album, titled Tension, is set to release in the fall. This highly anticipated 11-track collection will be her sixteenth full-length album, and from the sound of “Padam Padam,” it will further solidify her position as one of the most enduring dance queens of all time. Tension is expected to arrive on September 22, and chances are she’ll deliver more singles between now and then.