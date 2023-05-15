NBJC Honors 11 Extraordinary Black LGBTQ Women at Wisdom Awards

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
The National Black Justice Coalition, the nation’s leading civil rights organization dedicated to empowering LGBTQ people, will host its Third Annual Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards and Tea. The virtual event takes place on Tuesday, May 16, starting at 1 p.m. EST.
The awards honor Black LGBTQ women elders and their contributions to America, the Black community, and the LGBTQ movement.
The ceremony will be live on NBJC’s website, YouTube, and social media platforms. Watch it live at https://nbjc.org/wisdom-awards-2023_/.
This year’s 11 honorees are:
In a statement, Dr. David J. Johns, the Executive Director of NBJC remarked, “Too often, Black LGBTQ+/SGL elders are rendered invisible, the process of aging is hidden, and our existence is frozen in photos of young people at pride parades…. The Wisdom Awards…are designed to give flowers to Black queer, trans, and non-binary/non-conforming leaders; celebrate the process of aging, preserve the lessons learned over time, and facilitate intergenerational connections that enable Black people to get closer to freedom — collectively.”
“The Wisdom Awards was created to be the Black LGBTQ+/SGL equivalent of Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball,” added Victoria Kirby York, NBJC’s Director of Public Policy and Programs. “Oprah’s Ball, like our event, was an opportunity for legendary icons to be given their flowers from soon-to-be-legendary icons who benefitted from their labor. Our honorees and torchbearers have collectively worked to achieve dignity, equity, and liberation for the Black LGBTQ+/SGL community. As a beneficiary of an enduring legacy of Black queer leaders working to ensure we can all get free, I am honored that NBJC can give our leaders their flowers while they can smell them.”
To watch the awards ceremony, visit https://nbjc.org/wisdom-awards-2023_. Free, no registration required.
Learn more about NBJC at https://nbjc.org.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!