Republican Says Islamic Militants “Hate Homosexuals More Than We Do”

A Florida Republican appeared to embrace the idea that his political party hates LGBTQ people during a debate on a right-wing “virtue-signaling” resolution that targets LGBTQ military members.
State Rep. Jeff Holcomb (R-Spring Hill) spoke on the House floor on Monday, May 1, in support of a resolution urging Congress to end so-called “woke” practices in the U.S. military, including efforts to recruit a more diverse fighting force, provide unconscious bias training, and allowing the use of gender-neutral language.
The bill is one of several “messaging” measures pushed by Florida Republicans in recent years to troll left-leaning colleagues and pander to the conservative Republican base by appealing to culture-war issues.
The resolution calls on federal lawmakers to “restore the Department of Defense’s superior warfighting principles of recruiting, assigning, training, promoting, and retaining personnel solely based on merit and ensuring such personnel maintain and display a warrior ethos.”
It also accuses the military of “overemphasizing and relying on diversity and inclusion in all its forms, including gender, gender identity, race, and sexual preference, as a primary determinant in how military forces should be comprised without providing credible and verifiable evidence that such a prescribed composition results in higher job performance, unit effectiveness, and mission accomplishment.”
In his floor speech defending the bill — which has since passed both legislative chambers and is all but certain to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — Holcomb put forth a “strawman” argument alleging that proponents of diversity and nondiscrimination are insulting the U.S. military by insisting that such measures are needed.
“I just can’t let our military be labeled as racist and discrimination (sic) without a response,” he said, according to The New Republic.
“ISIS, the Taliban, and Al Qaeda — those are the folks who discriminate. We bombed a building in 2017 like we never usually do. We bombed it because they threw homosexuals off that building.
“Our terrorist enemies hate homosexuals more than we do,” he concluded, as some of his fellow lawmakers audibly gasped. “They’re the ones who discriminate.”
Holcomb’s remarks immediately drew attention, with many pro-LGBTQ advocates claiming he had indirectly admitted to holding animus toward the LGBTQ community.
Video of the speech was posted to Twitter by former State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando), an openly gay man now running for state senate.
In the video, State Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D-Boca Raton), who is seated behind Holcomb, is so shocked by his comments that it registers on her face, with her jaw literally dropping.
“Florida GOP Representative Jeff Holcomb says the quiet part out loud on the House floor…” tweeted Smith.
The video of Holcomb gained more than 1.9 million views, with many Twitter users slamming his remarks.
Other users classified his comments as unsurprising and appeared resigned to the idea that any Florida politician would express similar animus towards the LGBTQ community, pointing to a host of anti-LGBTQ laws approved by the Republican-controlled legislature this session.
“So he says ‘we hate gays, but not as much as the Taliban does!’… and thinks that’s a selling point,” tweeted one Twitter user.
So he says “we hate gays, but not as much as the Taliban does!”… and thinks that’s a selling point
Another Twitter user mocked Holcomb’s comments denouncing Islamic militant groups for “discrimination, writing: “That’s rich from a party that wants to enact the same policies that the Taliban has foisted on middle Eastern countries.”
That's rich from a party that wants to enact the same policies that the Taliban has foisted on middle Eastern countries.
— Terry BassGuitar ⭐️🎸🦅🍁 (@TerryBassGuitar) May 2, 2023
Still another user expressed skepticism that anything would change if people are either unaware of it, or if they keep electing anti-LGBTQ lawmakers cycle after cycle.
“Has there been any response in Florida to what Holcomb said or are the people of Florida entirely content to have a bigot making laws in their state? So what people gasped. What are they going to do about this?” they tweeted.
Has there been any response in Florida to what Holcomb said or are the people of Florida entirely content to have a bigot making laws in their state? So what people gasped. What are they going to do about this?
Republican-led states around the country have pushed several bills targeting the LGBTQ community, often arguing that mere visibility is problematic, or asserting that LGBTQ people are attempting to “indoctrinate” Americans, particularly impressionable youth, into accepting homosexuality as socially acceptable.
In Florida, specifically, lawmakers passed an anti-drag bill last month that is so broad it could lead to the cancellation of Pride events where drag queens are visible. Its sponsor said he would be fine with “erasing” the LGBTQ community by classifying such shows as “adult live performances” to protect children from shows glamorizing gender nonconformity and touching on sexually-tinged topics.
A Florida woman has sued an all-male, clothing-optional resort marketed toward gay and bisexual men in Key West, alleging she was discriminated against when she was not permitted to stay overnight.
Amina Chaudhry, of Cudjoe Key, filed a discrimination complaint against the Island House Key West hotel and resort with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, demanding that the resort reverse its allegedly discriminatory policy, and also asking for reimbursement for attorney and legal fees.
But the resort's owners and attorneys claim they do rent separate apartment units to women. They didn't allow Chaudhry to stay there because she was disruptive during an annual fundraiser that welcomes women to the resort for a cocktail party around the resort's pool area, reports Keys Weekly.
This June, Disneyland will host its first-ever officially sanctioned Pride celebration for the LGBTQ community as an after-hours ticketed event.
According to a the theme park's website, the "Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite" event will be held on Tuesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 15 inside the Anaheim, California-based amusement park. The after-hours celebration will kick off with a three-hour pre-party mix-in, starting at 6 p.m., with the private party running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tickets for the Pride-theme event will be sold separately from regular park admission. The nighttime event will feature a "Pride Nite Cavalcade" featuring Disney characters; a Lilo & Stitch-themed "Ohana Dance Party" with music by a live DJ; a "Pride Nite Dance Club" under the stars along the park's Rivers of America; and country line-dancing sessions at the Golden Horseshoe.
A transgender woman has been found not guilty of public indecency charges stemming from complaints that she allegedly exposed herself in the women's locker room at a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio.
Rachel Glines, 31, of Fairborn, had been charged with three counts of public indecency after patrons of the YMCA filed complaints with local police alleging that a "naked man" was using the women's locker room.
The incidents are said to have occurred in September and November 2022, with the third incident taking place "sometime between November 2021 and 2022," leading Glines's lawyers to argue the third charge should be dropped for vagueness about when the alleged exposure occurred.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!