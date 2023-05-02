The Best Of Queer Faves At The 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala is not real life, and that’s why the public is so entranced by it.

It’s all of our favorite stars of film, TV, music, and beyond, dressed up not even to the nines, but to another planet. And we love to see it.

It’s important to remember that the Met Gala is not a typical red carpet. It’s something else entirely. It’s a costume event, which means that the clothing you see on the brightest and most famous in the world are not meant to be worn by the rest of us as we head to work and run our errands.

These are couture pieces, one-of-a-kinds, and the first Monday in May always allows people on social media to give their two cents (as they’ll always do) regarding who was the best dressed, who made a mistake, and who was mother – and it’s usually not just one woman.

This year, the theme was centered around the late Karl Lagerfield, so it was a lot of black and white and Chanel-inspired outfits.

Those in the LGBTQ community who earned a spot on the carpet really turned it out, and some of them ranked on everyone’s best-dressed list.

Here’s a look at some of the must-see looks from queer faves on the long and camera-crowded Met Gala’s red carpet.