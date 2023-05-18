Troll Makes Bomb Threat Against Mayor’s “District of Pride” Showcase

D.C. police are investigating a message from a Twitter user who responded to a tweet promoting the annual “District of Pride” Showcase, an LGBTQ-themed talent show scheduled for June 29 at the Lincoln Theatre.

The offending tweet was posted in response to a tweet from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs seeking to promote the talent show and encourage additional performers to sign up.

“Join the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for our #District of Pride Showcase on June 29th at 7 p.m.,” the office wrote on its official Twitter account. “This show-stopping event will highlight some of our amazing talent who lives right here in D.C.”

In response, a user called “Alfie Tingay” replied, “I’m gonna bomb it.”

i’m gonna bomb it — Alfie Tingay (@alfie_tingay) May 16, 2023

That user appears to live outside the United States, as they previously tweeted, in response to a tweet from Joe Biden featuring his first 2024 presidential campaign ad, “i’m coming to america and i’m gonna 911 him and his wife with my massive chopper and then dip my balls in michelle obamas gooch.”

Tingay’s reply was sent to several LGBTQ-themed accounts that had been tagged in the Office of LGBTQ Affairs’ original post, including the Capital Pride Alliance, DC Black Pride, the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs, the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, and media outlets including Metro Weekly, the Washington Blade, and Tagg magazine.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln Theatre declined to comment for this story, citing the theater’s policy of not discussing security measures to protect attendees better.

Neither the Executive Office of the Mayor nor the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs responded to a request for comment from Metro Weekly.

A request for comment from Team Rayceen, which represents emcee Rayceen Pendarvis, was not returned as of press time.

A request for comment from the Metropolitan Police Department was not returned as of press time.