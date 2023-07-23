‘Here Lies Love’ Broadway Review: Murder on the Dance Floor

Seduction can be so insidious. That’s one of the major reasons why New York’s latest musical, Here Lies Love (★★★★★) works so well. Patrons expecting the ambiance of a standard theater will be shocked to see the major transformation that has occurred at the Broadway Theater, which for 10 years was home to both the original production and revival of Miss Saigon.

Gone are the plush crimson-red orchestra seats. Hidden is the traditional stage where, in usual cases, the action would unfold. In their places, an enormous dance floor, 63,000 pounds of structural steel that comprise a variety of moveable stages, video screens enveloping the auditorium, energetic hues of pink and purple, a grand disco ball, and catwalks used by cast members to make this explosive show a completely immersive experience.

At the hefty price tag of $22 million dollars, it’s all to tell the story of the rise and fall of former Filipino president Ferdinand Marcos, his wife Imelda, and the people who stood in their way on their way to the top.

The theater’s design, created by Tony award-winner David Korins, is precisely how the former First Lady of the Philippines would want it. She once famously quipped, “I love beauty and I am allergic to ugliness.” Yet there is an insurmountable amount of political ugliness that she and her late husband have created, defended, and denied to their country — and to the rest of the world.

At 94, she is still alive and residing in Manila. It’s a sure bet that she would take umbrage to how she is depicted in this tuner that was conceived, composed, and written by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winner David Byrne, with additional music by Fatboy Slim.

Ticket buyers will enter the 90-minute spectacle with a pie-eyed expectation to have a good time — and, in fact, they absolutely will. But by the time it’s over, they will not only have had their hopes met and exceeded, but they will take with them the hard lesson that politics are frail and in the wrong hands, abuse of power can lead to deadly consequences. It’s a shrewd and brilliant creative team that can concoct such a simultaneous dance party and history lesson.

It’s helpful but not necessary to have a cursory knowledge of the Marcos dynasty before attending. Historical overview pamphlets with QR codes are included in every program and timelines are displayed in the lobby. One can still understand the show’s story of ruthless corruption and greed without having to hit the history books.

This is thanks to a completely flawless cast, each of whom embodies their subject with perfection. Arielle Jacobs stars as Imelda, a one-time “young girl whose dresses were all hand-me-downs and scraps.” After an 11-day fling with Ferdinand (Jose Llana), the two marry and begin their ascent to power.

With her help, he becomes president in 1965, promising to restore economic stability to the country. Shortly after, the charming pair launch a global tour while convincing world leaders that they are people of good intent. “What a picture they make, I’m so proud of us all, and the whole world can see, they’re our Jackie and John” boasts their press attaché.

As politicians often do, they lied. While they flaunted their status and wealth, their own people suffered. Four years later, Ninoy Aquino (Conrad Ricamora), the opposition leader, stood up to them. Political unrest, including a bombing of Manila’s Plaza Miranda, ensued. “Out every night in New York and Paris/ Champagne, and dancing while back here at home/ People barely surviving, they’re living in shanties! Our country’s in trouble but the party goes on,” Aquino sings with sarcasm and defiance.

Byrnes show has been percolating for decades. He was inspired to write it after learning that Imelda Marcos loved to go to Studio 54 and had a disco ball in her townhouse. As a result, he began a deep dive into the dark period of the Philippines’ history. In 2013, Here Lies Love premiered at New York’s Public Theater and returned there again in 2014. Since then, producers worked to bring it uptown but couldn’t find the right space. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Korins, they created the right space. While some of the intimacy that was initially found in the smaller space is lost, there is even more to be gained in this production through its grand effects.

Peter Nigrini’s projection design seamlessly blends actual footage with the actors who portray their real-life counterparts. Justin Townsend’s lighting adds electric flair while M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer’s sound design ensures that the thrill and thrum of the music and lyrics convey the story with clarity and conviction. Annie-B Parson’s nuanced choreography complements the action with spritely and spirited movement. Clint Ramos provides the cast with plenty of gorgeous costumes. Alex Timbers’ innovative direction is like nothing commercial theater has seen before.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking experience. It marks the first time an all-Filipino cast has performed on Broadway and the interactive aspect far surpasses what is too often considered immersive but is mere gimmickry to make patrons feel more involved.

The musical is not without its critics. Previously, some have felt that it glorifies a figure and a family who have committed unspeakable acts of criminality. Yet Byrne has given the piece satirical flair and has balanced the perceived idol worship with benevolence and integrity through his depiction of Aquino, Marcos’ maid Estrella (Melody Butiu), and the People Power Revolution. It’s a slice of history but also a cautionary tale: We can’t take our eyes off the dance floor of democracy lest a dictator furtively steals the moves.

Here Lies Love is playing at the Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway at 53rd St. in New York City. Tickets are $69 to $229. Visit www.herelieslovebroadway.com.