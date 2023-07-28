Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency

After much anticipation and speculation, Kylie Minogue has officially confirmed her Las Vegas residency, much to the delight of her fans worldwide. The residency, aptly titled “More Than Just A Residency,” is scheduled to kick off in November 2023 and continue into January 2024. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, with Kylie performing her biggest hits, spanning her illustrious career, at the brand-new club called Voltaire, located in The Venetian.

For years, fans have been asking for Minogue to take on a Las Vegas residency, and now their wishes have been granted. With a capacity of up to 1,000 fans per night, lucky attendees can expect an intimate and memorable encounter with the pop sensation.

Throughout her career, Minogue has delivered chart-topping hits that have become timeless classics. From her early successes like “Locomotion” and “I Should Be So Lucky” to the early aughts smashes like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Love at First Sight,” and the Grammy-winning “Come into My World,” her setlist promises to be a nostalgic journey through her own personal music history.

Minogue’s residency will also serve as a platform to showcase her upcoming album, Tension, which will be released before the beginning of her Las Vegas shows. The album has already gained momentum, thanks to the global hit “Padam Padam,” which has sparked a remarkable resurgence in her career.

Voltaire, the state-of-the-art club where Minogue’s residency will be hosted, is set to open its doors on November 3, and the it seems that the pop icon has been chosen to inaugurate the venue. Minogue herself officially announced the residency during a press conference, putting to rest the rumors that had been circulating among her dedicated followers for some time.

For some time now, she has been playfully hinting at the possibility during public appearances, most notably during a chat with Andy Cohen and when Kelly Clarkson accidentally let it slip during an interview on her namesake show.

Las Vegas has long been known for hosting top-tier pop stars in its renowned residencies, and Minogue joins the ranks of esteemed artists like Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Adele who have graced the stages of the city’s iconic hotels and found great success there. Gone are the days when residencies were perceived as a career wind-down; today, everyone wants one of these ventures, and it’s about time Minogue got hers.