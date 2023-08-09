How Taylor Swift Helped the Latest Season of ‘Heartstopper’

Heartstopper, the beloved LGBTQ series, has caught the attention of not only those who loved season one, but also music enthusiasts, as one of Taylor Swift’s most popular recent songs finds a place in a poignant moment of the show’s second season.

The latest installment of the series debuted on Netflix last week, and among the many lovely and highly evocative moments, one scene stands out as particularly moving. Spoilers ahead!

In the final episode of season two, Darcy and Tara, characters who audiences have been following carefully, finally exchange the words “I love you” for the very first time during prom. This emotional milestone unfolds as Darcy opens up about the tumultuous bond she shares with her mother.

As their lips meet in a tender kiss, the dulcet tones of Taylor Swift’s “Seven” create an atmosphere of emotional resonance, gently underscoring the heartfelt exchange between the two characters.

The prom night unfolds as an amalgamation of joyous camaraderie, filled with games, laughter, and youthful dancing. It’s a beautiful scene, and the music only helps highlight the event.

Matt Biffa, the music supervisor who worked on Heartstopper, took to social media to offer insight into the song’s placement. It appears that Swift was so moved by the loving scene that she generously granted permission for her song to be featured without imposing an exorbitant fee, which she easily could have demanded.

Heartstopper got Taylor swift, they got big bucks 😎 — niamh👽 (@acklesbitch) August 3, 2023

A fan of the series commented on the use of “Seven,” insinuating that Netflix must have upped the budget on the show if they were able to afford something recent from the Grammy winner. In response to the tweet, Biffa revealed, “No, she just thought the scene was beautiful and we were able to make it work.”

Another fan, wanting to make sure they understood, inquired further.

“So you mean this Heartstopper scene… that highlights sapphic love and absolute queer joy, she was willing to get less money because she thought it was beautiful and her song would be perfect for it?”

Biffa’s response — “Sometimes art is more important than $$$” — was enough for everyone to get it and to applaud the move.

In a world where commercial interests often reign supreme, this heartwarming move between the creative minds of Heartstopper and Swift serves as a poignant reminder that money isn’t everything — especially when you have as much of it as Swift does.

“Seven” was featured on Swift’s 2020 surprise album Folklore, which shot to the top of the charts during the pandemic.

The tune was a hit in its own right, peaking inside the top 40 on the Hot 100. It has since become a fan favorite, and clearly the perfect tune for Heartstopper.