Outwrite 2023: Editor’s Poetry Selections

Poetry by Brandon Blue, KB Brookins, Dustin Brookshire, Alex Carrigan, Jason Crawford, Sofia Fey, Catherine Gewertz, Sylvia Jones, Bonnilee Kaufman, Rona Magy, Caly McCarthy, Caridad Moro-Gronlier, Steven Riel, Kim Roberts, noemi rose, and Gregg Shapiro

Bird’s-Eye View: A Psalm

By Brandon Blue

This I know, this I’m certain of:

watching a sparrow kill and eat

another (bird now full of bird)—

and fly away unbothered while

blood left on the sidewalk seeps like

libation bringing about a new spring;

poppies and dandelions bagged and

sold in neighborhoods to teach

lessons of superiority:

Men over Women over Queers.

Whose lives matter? Black men decide

leaving cars. Our skin is not different, yet you

chose to choose like them. The wind’s

patterns direct with unyielding certainty.

T Shot #5: Ode to My Sharps Container

By KB Brookins

Holder of loose blood. Taker of contraptions

I use when I’m brave enough to save myself.

Visual reminder that I can do it. Former container

of pickles so you smell like sour victory. Glass

house of my gender. Chest hair–maker.

Every interaction at the coffee shop, on the

phone with medical providers, every nervous

laughter after checking the sex on my ID

comes down to you. Ass hair-activator.

Restitution for a 20-year gap between who

I was & who I could be. Balding beauty. Conjurer of

my wildest dreams; ones I’ve dreamed since

I was 13. Activist. Advocate. Apt to be who believes

in me. Tallying up all my T, & all my bois who didn’t

get to be boys. Heaven sent. Heaven’s back door,

roping me up through the vent.

From “Freedom House” (Deep Vellum Publishing, 2023).

First published by Poetry Magazine, March 2023.

Barbie’s Guilty Pleasure

By Dustin Brookshire

After Barbie gets buzzed

on Dom Pérignon

or Grey Goose dirty martinis

with three blue cheese stuffed olives,

she slips a few houses down

from her Dreamhouse,

hair pulled up in a bun,

pink scarf wrapped around her head,

wearing Livhò Retro vintage narrow cat eye sunglasses

even though the sun’s been down for hours,

to wait for Lyft

under the name Star.

(Barbie doesn’t drink and drive!)

She enjoys the ride

to the Taco Bell drive-thru

thinking about those first years

before she was a household name,

before the paparazzi’s obsession,

pictures on TMZ, and the focus

on her measurements.

She slips the driver a notecard

with her order: Nacho BellGrande,

Cheesy Gordita Crunch,

and a Baja Blast without a straw.

(Barbie cares about sea turtles!)

She tips the driver extra

for a longer route home,

enjoys her food in peace,

stops where she won’t be noticed,

recycling her plastic cup

and trashing the remaining evidence.

First published in 2022 in Alice Says Go Fuck Yourself.

Affirmation

By Alex Carrigan

I often wonder what skin

I’ll have to slip myself into

to be considered desirable.

If someone wants me skinnier,

with less stretch marks across his hips

or with thighs that don’t threaten to

spark when they rub together

when walking through the city.

If someone wants me with shorter hair,

afraid to get lost in the tangle of

my Irish-Italian curls, who has to cover

their hands with Freddy Krueger gloves if

they want to stroke my head

and get through the bramble.

If someone wants me with brighter eyes,

a straighter nose, missing

the five moles around my neck

and the one hidden under my tits.

I wonder if anyone has reached for

the zipper that curves with my

scoliosis-afflicted spine

and tried to pull it down when

I walked past them in the metro station.

If they did, I hope they at least

caressed it gently,

the way they would if they tried to

pick the right peach from the fruit stand.

Maybe I felt their touch that one time,

and I wonder if I could

get them to touch me again.

After Jubi Arriola-Headley

This poem originally appeared in en*gendered, August 2022.

Untitled 1975-86

By Jason Crawford

Dangerous bodies. Paper cuts. Stubby blades. A field

of broken glass. Branches piling a stake. One could find

their end at every turn. Somewhere a building chooses

to fold in on itself, dips its fallen planks into the river

like a tongue reaching for another’s silt. Somewhere else

it is a boy bent into a new shape, bold in the way his mouth

finds the sun. Oh how we count these little destructions

like stars awaiting their turn to dim. Oh how we wish to stay

unaware of all the coyotes hiding in the thicket

of street lamps. I have become too enamored of their fur-

ridden grins. I often think about the rabbits, running

between streets swamped in beer cans. How careless

they are with their lust. How they choose to fuck

anywhere no matter what risk is involved. How I want

that. But who owns fortune, the rabbits or the ones

lucky enough to catch them? I fear what will not

choose to haunt me, my body’s eventual imploding.

I am afraid to ask what could be more beautiful

than what might kill us. Let the boys come with their knives

ready to wet themselves with my blood, each blade curved

like a coyote’s crooked tooth. But why does every death have

to be about us? Why not focus on the dilapidated building

soon to be park or parking lot, running with drunk men’s piss?

Why care so much about me, how I end? I was always the boy

learning to sever my spine for anyone. I reconsider my lover,

arrange

the vowels of his face into a softer word, something the coyote

would howl alongside me. Let it be about the building

taking its last breath. Let it be about the man I wish

to swallow whole without regret. Let it be about

the rabbits holding all our luck in their feet.

After Alvin Baltrop.

Are you coming home?

By Sofia Fey

I.

I’m thrilled about the rattle snakes. Let them multiply. Give them my address. It’s the first room on the right. I’m ready for fire season. I’ll breathe in deep. Get closer to the forest. I’m not close enough to the ocean. I’m talking beach-front. A mega tsunami can only reach twelve miles. Let those sea levels rise. Extra micro plastics in this drink please. Where’s that super volcano when I need it? I’m here to stomp on stingrays and swim straight to the sharks. Pack it up already garbage patch. I’m hitting the road just so I have to get more gas. Southern California’s the best idea I’ve ever had. You’re leaving and this world’s going with you. Bring on the fucking flood.

II.

Show me where to soften and I’ll show you where to soften. I see myself clearer in our picture. I see you clearest in liquid sunshine. When lights are absent and you fill the room instead. We wait on the side of the road for six hours and it feels like ten minutes. What do I do after you show me the piece I’m missing and leave? Yes, of course I’ll drive you.

Published in Poet Lore‘s Volume 117.

I Had Loved Her for Years

By Catherine Gewertz

I had loved her for years

almost without knowing.

Daily letters, hand-written on

blue-lined notebook paper

when summer camp was over.

But when she kissed me

on the single bed of my freshman dorm room,

she struck a match in the dark house of my brain.

Suddenly, a dozen rooms lit up there.

I saw women from my past,

women who’d fluttered my heart in strange ways,

playing guitars,

or striding down hallways in sensible shoes.

I saw jigsaw pieces scattered

on wood floors.

On that creaky dorm bed, I felt her

spread fingers, holding my whole back,

easing me down,

her hair sweeping my cheek.

I heard the jigsaw pieces click together.

Oh, I said,

as she kissed my neck,

Oh yes.

Yes.

Straight People Are The Reason I Can’t Read

By Sylvia Jones

social cues

their subterfuge, a brash impetus

crass, shrewd, and masked

in scientific ridiculousness

a choir of mouths

swiveling in unison like ghetto pterodactyls — singing

at me in a kamikaze tenor

down a dig site

split into laser like seconds

riffing off of throwbacks

from the 1980s

before I was alive

back when

AIDS just meant

“gay cancer”

First published in the Fall 2019 issue of the Ponder Review, Volume 3, Issue 2.

Something’s Missing

By Bonnilee Kaufman

I’ve misplaced things before

this is different. Haven’t

heard a peep. My dear sweet Eros

muted for some time

as if bubble wrapped, boxed away

precious holiday ornament

lost & forgotten a dusty attic. Off-season

is not supposed to extend

it’s been years.

My Eros used to raucous

acting all trumpet

blowing abandon

spit dripping fingering every spot,

she knew how to harmonize.

It’s unlike me these days

to lift feet off the ground

fall in love, but sometimes

spotting a cute butch just my side of tough

titillated, I’ll recall how

my Eros used to influence every single thing:

the way I stirred the pot of stew

on tiptoe, breath irregular

puffs and starts,

what I dared to reveal

in a flowery kitchen apron

for her

unabashed appetite.

Crepe Erase

By Rona Magy

Folds of my skin

wrinkle the creping of age.

It begins at the shoulders and

ripples down.

Once these arms were the oars

of a wooden boat on a Canadian lake.

Currents thrust my lover and I

out on turquoise tides.

Red cherries stained

the edges of lips.

Love pitched back and forth.

One oar split in its stride.

Some relationships begin at the shoulders and

work their way down.

Now I scan these arms

creased disclosures of skin.

Lost that boat feral lake.

Split oar.

First published in The Los Angeles Press in 2023.

As We Wait for the Supreme Court to Overturn Roe v. Wade, I Mourn

By Caly McCarthy

May 31, 2022

At the baby shower there is a pre-natal roll call

of hoo-ha-s and willies,

and everyone acts

like this is normal

and relevant information,

and there are cupcakes,

a renewal of collective fidelity

to the fallacy

that who we are

is fundamentally related

to the color of the frosting,

when, really,

all it means,

is that pink will spend her life pining,

asking nicely,

asking louder,

protesting,

pleading,

clawing

for access to power

that is rightfully hers.

For Marlene, Who Asked Why I Switched Teams

By Caridad Moro-Gronlier

One night at a party,

I haggled with my date

over a bottle of Pinot Noir

and a corkscrew he refused

to hand over. He wasn’t

a prick, just a man

who thought the juice was his

because he brought me

and that’s what guys do,

even though he didn’t have a clue

how to handle the entry

or the swivel of the screw

as if force

could make anything

come faster

he remained determined

despite the cork crumbling

into flecks, his failure

afloat the surface

of what he’d sullied.

A watchful brunette

crossed the room,

slid her body between us,

slid his hands off the wine,

slid her eyes down the bottle

and insinuated the tip of the screw

deeper by turns,

dislodged the cork

in one fluid motion

and poured red velvet

into my glass.

Later,

she spoke

of Portuguese cork trees,

trees so evolved

they had learned

to ward off disaster,

impervious to drought

or fire, the chew of termites

and chainsaws, trees capable

of renewing their skins.

I listened

beneath a canopy

of white sheets,

another

bottle

breathing

beside her bed.

Excerpted from Tortillera: Poems, Texas Review Press, 2021.

Dishing

By Steven Riel

For those of us who aren’t glib,

dishing is like playing jump rope

with the girls at recess,

when I’d gape in envy at their pearly

patent leather clicking

lickety-split with nary a hitch

through double Dutch peppers,

while each syllable in our chant

multiplied the challenge —

Fudge, fudge, call the judge:

Mama’s got a newborn baby.

It’s not a boy, it’s not a girl;

It’s just a newborn baby.

Though I thrilled at jumping in

& out without getting caught,

I’d never be pretty at it, never fluid,

flubbing flyballs in leftfield,

an exile at either end of the playground.

Now, I’m befuddled by two tipsy queens

throughout a brunch of nouvelle cuisine.

Retorts dash by like greyhounds.

With pursed lisps, Miss Dish

shows Miss Thing to the lost & found.

I have a tongue like a basset hound,

waddling woefully close to the ground.

I’m no better throwing attitude around

than I was at second down.

My friends flow best ad-libbing on tiptoe.

I’m least awkward alone, in a poem;

if it resounds, then I belong,

as rope astounds the air with song.

First published in 1988.

Fragrant and Stinky

By Kim Roberts

My girlfriend keeps all the lids to her Mason jars

in a cardboard box labelled lids.

She has nicknamed her two favorites

Fragrant and Stinky. My girlfriend plays

the Two Little Dwarfs in bed:

she says she’s Pokey, and I’m Floppy.

In Genesis, Adam said hydrangea,

and lobelia, and blood root, rolling the syllables

across his new-wrought tongue. My girlfriend

argues that cats have lips. I say

only humans and fish have lips.

We look it up — she is right:

all mammals have lips, so they can suck

at their mother’s breasts. (That’s two

of my girlfriend’s best parts.) My girlfriend

makes up a story about Irish twins:

she names them Seamus and Squeamish.

A good name is like a precious ointment,

Francis Bacon wrote, more durable than those of flowers.

Dan substitutes argle-bargle for the word

he can’t remember and continues his story.

Linda says, do you need to know right now

or will ten minutes from now do?

But my girlfriend calls all missing nouns noun

After the First Kiss, at Age 62

By noemi rose

one day

you’re going to meet someone

who can meet you

right where you are

on land

the two of you once had leases to

but lost your way

you’re going to show each other

the way back

to yourselves

through each other

you won’t even have to ask directions

your homing needles

know the way in

you’ll follow rivers who are moving

in one direction

the same one

as your other

who too can’t believe their luck

at having been found

at finding you

you’ll be about the same age

the one where you marvel

still at discovery

you’ll both light up

with earthly delights

you’d feared

been forbidden

you’ll know how to touch their face

their waist

grab the belt hooks

and pull them in

you’ll be between legs

between lips

between looks

returned

and you’ll remember

what gods taste like

Ken-undrum

By Gregg Shapiro

When Earring Magic Ken was put on display

in his shocking pink box, almost 30 years ago

at FAO Schwarz and Toys “R” Us, he flew off

the shelves as if he had fairy wings. Adorned

with the promised plastic silver hoop of his name

in his left ear, blonde highlights, whitened teeth,

tanned skin, strong jawline, and tweaker’s pupils.

The tight-fitting lilac mesh shirt emphasized

his chiseled pecs; even minus nipples there was

potential for arousal in the right (or left) hands.

Bulging biceps strained the fabric of the rolled-up

short sleeves, and his six-pack abs earned Ken

shirt-lifter cred. The purple pleather vest was

a questionable style choice, something you might

see on someone from Northwest Indiana strutting

down Halsted Street in skintight pants, desperately

trying to fit in, but standing out like a genital-less

plastic, injection-molded doll. The baggy black

jeans, polished black shoes (not boots!), reminders

of the era’s fashion confusion. Ken wore the ultimate

accessory around his thick neck. At the base of

the “silver” chain, a polished cock ring, untarnished

by lube and bodily fluids, got the attention of gay

men in every urban, suburban, and exurban location.

Flocking to the toy sections of WalMarts and Targets,

departments they’d only visited when doing guncle

duty, shopping for birthday and Christmas presents

for nieces and nephews. Snatching multiple armfuls

of gay Kens, making sure the doll was the best-selling

version in its 60-year history. Unbeknownst to Mattel,

the real magic occurred when the doll became a necessary

distraction from hours spent at the bedsides of friends

and lovers in hospital AIDS wards, attending funerals

and memorial services, burying countless loved ones.