Taylor Swift Announces Long-Awaited ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

In a thrilling, if not totally unexpected turn of events, Taylor Swift has announced her next re-recording: 1989 (Taylor’s Version). This reveal came during the closing act of her mesmerizing The Eras Tour in Los Angeles as she closed out the first leg of the venture.

The set, a reworked version of her pop masterpiece 1989, is set to arrive on October 27. In the middle of SoFi Stadium, she began her announcement, but then said she’s rather show the crowd instead of telling them. At that moment, the cover for the revamped take on her Grammy-winning set appeared, and screams erupted from the masses in attendance.

Swift’s announcement was further solidified by a post on her Instagram. She uploaded the album cover and captioned it with a short message:

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) marks a remarkable fourth chapter in Swift’s journey to re-record her first six albums, changing the music on each of them slightly and adding tracks that the public has never heard before. She renames them all a little, calling them “Taylor’s Version” to differentiate them between the original. Her prior releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021 and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) just last month, paved the way for this grandest of revivals.

It was 1989 that turned Swift into a proper pop star, and it stands as one of her most successful releases yet. The project includes chart-topping singles like “Shake It Off,” “Bad Blood,” and “Blank Space,” as well as fellow singles “Style,” “Out of the Woods,” and “New Romantics.”

A crowning jewel in Swift’s illustrious career, 1989 earned her multiple Grammy accolades, including the coveted Album of the Year. Swift’s triumph was all the more special as she became one of the select few who have claimed this honor more than once.