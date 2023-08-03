Watch A Queer Kelly Clarkson Fan Flirt With The Singer

Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, has become a showcase of not only her musical talent, but also the genuine rapport she has with her fans. Among the recent sold-out shows, a heartwarming and hilarious interaction between the Grammy-winning artist and a queer fan has caught the world’s attention, highlighting Clarkson’s inclusive spirit and her ability to connect with her audience.

In between her soul-stirring songs, Clarkson engaged with the audience, seizing the opportunity to connect on a personal level. As she strolled toward the front of the stage, her eyes fell upon a sign that read, “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you.” A hall pass, of course, being permission one person in a couple gives to another to essentially cheat on them, but usually only for one very special person.

With the microphone in hand, the singer read the sign aloud, sharing the humorous sentiment with everyone present. The playful and cheeky message drew a chuckle from Clarkson and elicited laughter from the crowd. Her response was nothing short of endearing.

Kelly Clarkson responds to a female fan’s sign that says “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you” during her Las Vegas show: “I just unfortunately like d*cks.” pic.twitter.com/kk8OilOWwP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

“If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer,” she quipped, her words laced with warmth and a touch of playful flirtation. The audience laughed and applauded. Clarkson’s final remark, “I just unfortunately like dicks,” left no doubt that her quick wit and charm were in full force, embracing the comedic moment and inviting even more laughter.

This delightful interaction exemplifies Clarkson’s commitment to creating a welcoming space for her fans, regardless of their backgrounds or orientations. Her candid response not only showcased her humor but also underlined her genuine appreciation for her LGBTQ+ fanbase, something that she has spoken about openly and frequently throughout her career.

Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in late July and is set to continue through August, has been a platform to promote her latest album, Chemistry. But it’s not all about the new, as she also makes sure to include many of her biggest hits, including “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “Breakaway,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” and the timeless “Since U Been Gone,” which serves as a fitting finale.