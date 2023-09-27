Cher Has Been Accused Of Assisting In A Kidnapping

Cher has always been a bit odd and seemingly living in her own world, but the latest stories about an event from her past are really troubling and raise plenty of questions about the role of family in helping their loved ones.

The superstar singer has been accused of orchestrating the forceful removal of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel. In this case, that “removal” can be classified as a kidnapping. The claims emerged from newly revealed court documents submitted by Allman’s wife, Marie Angela King. While the declaration was turned in this past December, these startling revelations are only just now coming to light and making the rounds in the entertainment press.

King’s court documents claim that she and Allman were staying in New York City at a hotel for nearly two weeks last year. They had traveled there after Cher asked King to leave her home, and they were planning on celebrating a wedding anniversary.

According to the documents, on the night of that anniversary, four men showed up at the hotel room where they were residing and took Allman by force. They stated to King that they were working for Cher at the time, not hiding their involvement with the singer. The entire altercation took place on November 30 of this past year.

At the time that this “removal” happened, King and Allman were estranged, but had agreed that they should work on the marriage before calling it quits. That seemingly didn’t sit well with Cher, who intervened in the situation. Sadly, the two are now in the midst of a divorce, which Allman filed for in November 2021.

King claims that since the incident, she has not had any contact with her husband. Allman is reportedly living in a rehabilitation center to kick a drug habit. Allman has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, and he has apparently attempted to get sober on several occasions, but with no luck. Now, he’s been removed from society and is reportedly without his phone, as King has been trying to reach him.

Allman is the son of Cher and her former husband Gregg Allman, who made his name as a member of the highly-successful rock band The Allman Brothers. The two were married between 1975 and 1978, and they divorced. Like father like son, both Allmans have struggled with drug abuse

No word yet on whether Cher and her henchmen will face any criminal charges for the “removal.” Some people online have commented that the action was completely inappropriate, no matter the reason, while others feel that Cher was doing what she had to in order to save her son’s life.