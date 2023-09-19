Fall Arts Preview 2023: Classical & Choral Music

Since the pandemic, there’s been a slow but steady rise in the number of Black composers with work presented by local classical music organizations, big and small. This fall, for instance, offers multiple opportunities to hear compositions by James Lee III, Carlos Simon, or the late Florence Price, to name just three.

There’s also a notable uptick in the number of women, and especially women composers, represented in this year’s programming, everywhere from the National Symphony and the Capital City Symphony to the Washington National Opera and the National Chamber Ensemble.

But of course, it’s fall we’re talking about. A time when the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the holidays loom ever larger, at least in terms of programming across the performing arts. Amid the coming deluge of Nutcrackers, holiday-themed shows, and carol sing-alongs, a handful stand out as worth your while.

Invariably every year, such a list includes the Folger Consort, as it does with December’s A Baroque Christmas Story. Also worth considering is A Canadian Brass Christmas, coming to the Hylton in Manassas, A Chanticleer Christmas, coming to the Weinberg Center in Frederick and the GMU Center for the Arts in Fairfax, and the Handel’s Messiah presented by National Philharmonic, which has opted to reimagine — even restage — its longstanding annual tradition, in an effort to make it more powerful and moving.

And then there’s a certain show simply known these days as The Holiday Show. Why, even grumpy ol’ Scrooge has a soft spot for the Gay Men’s Chorus’s annual holiday extravaganza.

BALTIMORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

2023 Gala Celebration — This year’s season kickoff event serves as the official welcome of the organization’s new music director, Jonathon Heyward , who will lead the orchestra along with members of the Dance Theatre of Harlem in a “program that uplifts the performing arts through a powerful vision of ballet alongside captivating music” (9/22, Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda; 9/23, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Baltimore)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Pinchas Zukerman — A Musical Birthday Celebration for the violinist, joined by cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Michael Stephen Brown (11/3-4)

— A Musical Birthday Celebration for the violinist, joined by cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Michael Stephen Brown (11/3-4) Pan American Symphony Orchestra — “The Soul of Tango” (11/5)

— “The Soul of Tango” (11/5) Orion String Quartet — Ensemble performs “The Farewell Concert” as part of the Chamber Music at the Barns programming (11/19)

BENDER JCC

Kreeger Auditorium

6125 Montrose Rd.

Rockville, Md.

301-881-0100

www.benderjccgw.org

Mount Vernon Virtuosi — Innovative Baltimore-based chamber orchestra, which helps give exceptional young local graduate music students a much-needed boost in launching their professional careers, opens its season with excerpts from Bach’s Arias for Strings, Dvorak’s Serenade, and Bruch’s Kol Nidrei (9/24)

CAPITAL CITY SYMPHONY

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Our Journey Begins — From its base in the H Street Corridor, this community orchestra of 80-plus volunteer members launches a new season with a travel-inspired program hopscotching from the lush, enchanting environs of rural France a la Canteloube’s Chants d’Auvergne, enhanced by featured vocalist Laura Choi Stuart, to Scandinavia via Norwegian composer Grieg’s iconic Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, to the American Southwest, which inspired the Mysterious Mountain by composer Hovhannes. The program also includes 19th-century woman composer Louise Farrenc’s powerful and emotional Concert Overture No. 1 in E minor (10/15)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

Amadeus Winds — “Gems of Chamber Wind Ensemble from Master Composers” is the focus of this intimate concert in Capital One Hall’s 225-seat black box theater, performed by an ensemble of Northern Virginia-based classical music organization Amadeus Concerts (10/15, The Vault)

— “Gems of Chamber Wind Ensemble from Master Composers” is the focus of this intimate concert in Capital One Hall’s 225-seat black box theater, performed by an ensemble of Northern Virginia-based classical music organization Amadeus Concerts (10/15, The Vault) Capital Wind Symphony: Inspirations — A survey of works by composers, including Carlos Simon, Oscar Navarro, Percy Grainger, Julie Giroux, Darius Milhaud, and Henry Dorn, with an eye toward what inspired the particular compositions, all performed by one of the nation’s premier wind symphonies, led by guest conductor William L. Lake, Jr. (11/12, Main Theater)

— A survey of works by composers, including Carlos Simon, Oscar Navarro, Percy Grainger, Julie Giroux, Darius Milhaud, and Henry Dorn, with an eye toward what inspired the particular compositions, all performed by one of the nation’s premier wind symphonies, led by guest conductor William L. Lake, Jr. (11/12, Main Theater) Voce Chamber Singers: Christmas Coronation — Accompanied by a chamber orchestra, this vocal ensemble will merge beloved seasonal favorites with regal choral gems from history, including a coronation anthem by G.F. Handel, a cantata by J.S. Bach, scenes from an oratorio by Camille Saint-Saëns, and a traditional spiritual by Ken Burton (12/9, The Vault)

THE CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY OF WASHINGTON

202-244-3669

www.choralarts.org

THE CITY CHOIR OF WASHINGTON

202-495-1613

www.thecitychoirofwashington.org

Carmina Burana — After a lauded performance at Wolf Trap last month, this music organization teams up once again with the Richmond Ballet, Richmond Symphony, and Richmond Symphony Chorus to draw out all the drama, mystery, and humor of Carl Orff’s spectacular masterpiece, this time presented in Virginia’s capital city (9/22-24, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., Richmond)

CLARICE SMITH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dekelboum Concert Hall

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-2787

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Two Worlds: Andrist-Stern-Honigberg Trio — A Faculty Artist Series recital focused on two vastly different works that are both considered pinnacles of the trio genre, Schumann’s D minor Trio and Ravel’s A minor Trio (10/1, Gildenhorn Recital Hall)

— Barber, Beach & Bernstein” is a showcase of thrilling American music, from Samuel Barber’s expressive and melodically rich Violin Concerto, to the gritty and dramatic feel of Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances” from West Side Story, to Beach’s delightfully lighthearted, even flirtatious Bal Masqué (10/7) UMD Wind Ensemble (10/13)

(10/13) Dedications: Trios for Clarinet, Cello and Piano — Two UMD professors and instrumentalists, clarinetist Robert DiLutis and pianist Rita Sloan, are joined by guest cellist for a Faculty Artist Series recital of Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat and Brahms’s Trio in A minor (10/15, Gildenhorn)

— Two UMD professors and instrumentalists, clarinetist Robert DiLutis and pianist Rita Sloan, are joined by guest cellist for a Faculty Artist Series recital of Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat and Brahms’s Trio in A minor (10/15, Gildenhorn) University Orchestra (10/17)

(10/17) UMD Chamber Singers & University Chorale — Two UMD vocal music groups team up for a joint Fall Choral Showcase of songs, both old and new, classical and contemporary (11/5)

— David Neely, the ensemble’s music director, leads a concert centered on Berlioz’s bold and innovative masterpiece Symphonie fantastique, a landmark in the Romantic symphonic repertoire (11/10) Maryland Opera Studio: Albert Herring — Set in a small British village shortly after the devastation of World War II, Benjamin Britten’s opera, with a libretto by Eric Crozier, focuses on a young man’s desire to break free and find some adventure (11/11-12, 11/14-15, Kay Theatre)

— Fall Choral Collage (11/12) New Music at Maryland Concert (11/15, Gildenhorn)

(11/15, Gildenhorn) Orchestra Concerto Competition Finals — UMD School of Music students vie for the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the UMD Symphony Orchestra in this annual competition, the finals of which see the students performing 15-to 20-minute solos, excerpts of a concerto or concert piece, to be critiqued and ultimately crowned by an independent jury panel (11/20)

— The 22nd year of a holiday program combining choirs, brass quintet, and organ performing carols, hymns, and spoken word poems with messages of hope and goodwill (12/8, UMD Memorial Chapel) UMD Symphony Orchestra — Scheherazade, Rimsky-Korsakov’s enchanting adaptation of ancient Middle Eastern folklore, is the centerpiece of the last concert of 2023 from this ensemble (12/9, Dekelboum)

CONGRESSIONAL CHORUS

202-629-3140

www.congressionalchorus.org

What a Wonderful World — A diverse and eclectic program presenting choral works honoring the awe-inspiring beauty of nature and the challenges and concerns that come with it, including world premieres of two commissioned works by local composers Emily Mason and George Stewart (11/18, Live! at 10th and G, 945 G St. NW)

DC’S DIFFERENT DRUMMERS

www.dcdd.org

— The organization’s oldest and most visible ensemble has become a staple of the pre-race festivities at what has become one of the city’s premiere fall events, now gearing up for its 36th edition, this year taking place the Tuesday one week before Halloween (10/24) DCDD Holiday Concert — The Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and small ensembles all perform (12/10, Lutheran Church of the Reformation)

FAIRFAX SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

GMU Center for the Arts

703-993-2787

www.fairfaxsymphony.org

— Heralded as one of the greatest Strauss interpreters of our time, the renowned soprano joins for a concert focused on Strauss’s “Four Last Songs,” part of a program, led by the orchestra’s music director Christopher Zimmerman, also featuring the Romantic Era German composer’s “Dance of the Seven Veils” from Salome and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances (11/18) Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker — The seventh annual collaboration with the Fairfax Ballet for the timeless holiday favorite, staged with live musical accompaniment (12/16-17)

FOLGER CONSORT

Folger Shakespeare Library

201 E. Capitol St. SE

202-544-7077

www.folger.edu

There’s no official word on what changes the various arts entities within the Folger Shakespeare Library will make to their fall and winter programming, due to the news in August that the grand reopening, originally slated for this November, will take place instead at “a date in 2024.” Although the Folger Consort continues to lists the Folger Theatre as host venue for its upcoming concerts — and the website even allows one to select their preferred seats in the theater — an announcement about a switch to an offsite venue, at the very least, seems imminent.

GAY MEN’S CHORUS OF WASHINGTON

202-293-1548

www.gmcw.org

Sing Out: GMCW Open Mic Night — Once a month the chorus presents an open mike night that functions as a kind of choral karaoke, one enhanced with live accompaniment and requiring sheet music for the selections to be performed (10/18, 11/8, 12/13, Atlas Performing Arts Center)

— Hilarious and heartwarming stories from members of the chorus also performing solos of songs drawn from the worlds of Broadway and pop all while their respective photos are projected onstage (11/4, Keegan Theatre) The Holiday Show — An all-new edition of the popular holiday extravaganza featuring sparkly snow, tap dancers, over-the-top costumes, a dancing Christmas tree, snow, and yuletide carols sung in performances with the full Chorus, soloists, all GMCW ensembles, and the GenOUT Youth Chorus (12/2, 12/9, 12/10, Lincoln Theatre)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

www.cfa.gmu.edu

— The most lighthearted of the four epic operas part of Richard Wagner’s legendary Ring Cycle is revived in a new production adapted by Jonathan Dove and Graham Vick and orchestrated by Dove, with accompaniment by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra as guest conducted by Virginia Opera’s Artistic Director Adam Turner (10/7-8) Fall Choral Invitational: Songs of Unity — An annual concert featuring high school choirs that have taken part in choral clinics with the university’s choral department (10/21)

— Popular pianist and music scholar offers another in his recurring series of “concerts with commentary,” this one titled “The Power and Passion of Beethoven,” examining two of the German composer’s most beloved sonatas, known as for Therese and Appassionata (10/29) Virginia Opera: The Barber of Seville (11/11-12)

(11/11-12) A Chanticleer Christmas — The Grammy-winning all-male a cappella vocal ensemble returns (11/25)

— “Festive French Fare” focuses on Debussy’s beloved Clair de Lune, Ravel’s enchanting Sonatine, Saint-Saëns’ devilish Danse macabre, and two tuneful Novelettes by Poulenc (11/26) Mason Wind Symphony Concert — Persichetti’s Symphony No. 6 is one of the cherished historical works for wind band and gets top billing for this performance also featuring the premiere of Nkeiru Okoye’s Voices Shouting Out and Steve Danyew’s Into the Silent Land, a poignant artistic response to the Sandy Elementary School tragedy in Utah (11/30)

— Persichetti’s Symphony No. 6 is one of the cherished historical works for wind band and gets top billing for this performance also featuring the premiere of Nkeiru Okoye’s Voices Shouting Out and Steve Danyew’s Into the Silent Land, a poignant artistic response to the Sandy Elementary School tragedy in Utah (11/30) Mason Symphony and Choirs: Holiday Concert 2023 (12/3)

(12/3) American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops — “Songs of the Season” is the focus of this festive concert, led by the organization’s Artistic Director Peter Wilson, and including audience singalongs of beloved carols (12/9)

HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Merchant Hall

Manassas, Va.

703-993-7759

www.hyltoncenter.org

Voctave — An 11-member a cappella group and social media sensation performs a mix of Broadway and Disney showtunes as well as jazz standards (9/23)

— Titled “Glorious Impromptus of Chopin and Schubert,” this “concert with commentary” showcases some of the piano repertoire’s most popular and beloved impromptus, or short, generally single-act works written for solo instruments that has the feel of being a spontaneous or improvised composition (10/1) Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera (11/14, Gregory Family Theater)

— The exuberant and engaging brass quintet from north of the border will perform a seasonal mix of classical standards, pop favorites, and traditional holiday tunes (11/26) American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops (12/8)

(12/8) Vienna Boys Choir — Boy sopranos and altos from ages eight to 14 and from 31 different countries perform, in tight harmony of their heavenly high voices, an eclectic mix of Baroque classics, contemporary popular hits, sacred songs, Austrian folk tunes, polkas, waltzes, and traditional holiday favorites (12/10)

THE IN SERIES

202-204-7763

www.inseries.org

— The wildly innovative and imaginative local music organization kicks off its new “Resurrection”-themed season in what has become its signature style, combining multiple artistic works to create an altogether original and extraordinary theater-music experience. Here, the In Series merges an early work of theater from ancient Greek playwright Euriphides with the musical score that G.F. Handel wrote for a now-lost 18th-century translation of the same mythic tale — further enhanced via a new translation by contemporary poet Ted Hughes as well as new texts by D.C. playwright Sybi Roberts. Real-life husband and wife KenYatta and Michelle Rogers will portray the couple at the heart of this tragicomedy in a world-premiere staging bolstered by the organization’s INnovatio Baroque Orchestra conducted by Artistic Director Timothy Nelson, who also directs (9/23-24, Dupont Underground; 9/29-30, and 10/1, Baltimore Theatre Project; 10/7-8, GALA Hispanic Theatre) The Promised End — The entirety of Giuseppe Vedi’s shattering Requiem, performed in an intimate and condensed style with only eight vocal artists, is weaved together with a one-woman monodrama about the composer, the play King Lear, and the aged king himself, written by Timothy Nelson and based on an essay by renowned Shakespeare scholar Marjorie Garber. Nanna Ingvarsson reprises the lead role five years after the In Series’ premiere of the work, which is being restaged as part of this season’s city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival (11/18-19, 11/29, 12/1-3, 12/6, 12/8-10, Source Theatre; 12/15-16, Baltimore Theatre Project)

KENNEDY CENTER

Terrace Theater

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Pan American Symphony Orchestra: Tango Sinfonico — A concert of symphonic tango and two U.S. premieres from the Latin Grammy-nominated PASO, led by Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje (10/14)

— Pianist Orion Weiss accompanies the Grammy-winning wunderkind violinist, born and raised in Italy by German parents and now based in New York, in a recital ranging from a Beethoven sonata to a minimalist piece written by Amy Beach in the 1980s, part of the Fortas Chamber Music Concerts series (10/15) Emerson String Quartet — The esteemed quartet offers its last performance in the Terrace Theater and penultimate performance overall before it disbands for retirement (10/20)

— The esteemed quartet offers its last performance in the Terrace Theater and penultimate performance overall before it disbands for retirement (10/20) NSO Youth Fellows — A free concert featuring students from the National Symphony’s Youth Fellowship Program (10/20, Millennium Stage)

— A free concert featuring students from the National Symphony’s Youth Fellowship Program (10/20, Millennium Stage) Opera Lafayette: Couperin le Grand — The acclaimed D.C.-based, French opera-focused organization presents an evening of chamber music by François Couperin and others performed by renowned harpsichordist Christophe Rousset, bass-baritone Jonathan Woody, and members of the ensemble’s orchestra (10/25)

— The acclaimed D.C.-based, French opera-focused organization presents an evening of chamber music by François Couperin and others performed by renowned harpsichordist Christophe Rousset, bass-baritone Jonathan Woody, and members of the ensemble’s orchestra (10/25) Harmony Zhu, piano — Soloist promises to take audiences “on a journey of self-discovery and introspection through works by Chopin, Scriabin, Pepin, and Kapustin,” presented by Young Concert Artists (11/1)

— Soloist promises to take audiences “on a journey of self-discovery and introspection through works by Chopin, Scriabin, Pepin, and Kapustin,” presented by Young Concert Artists (11/1) The Kennedy Center Chamber Players — Acclaimed ensemble, composed of titled musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra, performs chamber music classics at this Fall Concert (11/5)

— Acclaimed ensemble, composed of titled musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra, performs chamber music classics at this Fall Concert (11/5) Pianist Christopher O’Riley — The composer/performer and NPR/PBS media personality performs a program of preludes and fugues by Bach juxtaposed with his own arrangements of songs by Radiohead (11/6)

— The composer/performer and NPR/PBS media personality performs a program of preludes and fugues by Bach juxtaposed with his own arrangements of songs by Radiohead (11/6) The Annie Moses Band w/Jim Caviezel — A 20th anniversary celebration of Under the Tree of Life with special guest narration by the Passion of the Christ actor, a special appearance by Clay Walker, and accompaniment by the 100-voice True North Chorus and Orchestra (11/6, Concert Hall)

— A 20th anniversary celebration of Under the Tree of Life with special guest narration by the Passion of the Christ actor, a special appearance by Clay Walker, and accompaniment by the 100-voice True North Chorus and Orchestra (11/6, Concert Hall) Maxim Vengerov — An evening of Schumann, Brahms, and Prokofiev performed by one of today’s most accomplished and acclaimed violinists, accompanied by pianist Polina Osetinskaya (11/14, Concert Hall)

— An evening of Schumann, Brahms, and Prokofiev performed by one of today’s most accomplished and acclaimed violinists, accompanied by pianist Polina Osetinskaya (11/14, Concert Hall) PostClassical Ensemble: Bouncing off the Walls: Music and Architecture — A program exploring the complex relationship between the two distinct art forms, with works inspired by or dedicated to the built environment, including an overture by Beethoven written to celebrate a newly remodeled theater and opera house, a symphony by Haydn featuring one of the most complicated “architectural” forms ever composed, and a classic overture by Rossini that will be reassembled to maximize the acoustic possibilities of the Terrace Theater (11/16)

— A program exploring the complex relationship between the two distinct art forms, with works inspired by or dedicated to the built environment, including an overture by Beethoven written to celebrate a newly remodeled theater and opera house, a symphony by Haydn featuring one of the most complicated “architectural” forms ever composed, and a classic overture by Rossini that will be reassembled to maximize the acoustic possibilities of the Terrace Theater (11/16) Sir Bryn Terfel — The bass-baritone opera superstar performs a song cycle, traditional Welsh folk music, and songs by notable composers in a Fortas Chamber Music Concert also featuring harpist Hannah Stone and pianist Annabel Thwaite (11/19, Concert Hall)

— The bass-baritone opera superstar performs a song cycle, traditional Welsh folk music, and songs by notable composers in a Fortas Chamber Music Concert also featuring harpist Hannah Stone and pianist Annabel Thwaite (11/19, Concert Hall) Jennifer Koh & Jaime Laredo: Two x Four — The star violinists link up to perform double concertos with members of the Juilliard Orchestra (12/1)

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Coolidge Auditorium

Thomas Jefferson Building

10 First St. SE

202-707-8000

www.loc.gov/concerts

Alejandro Brittes Quartet, Masters of Chamamé — This Hispanic Heritage Month-honoring concert celebrates music from Brazil and Argentina courtesy of ensemble’s innovative explorations of chamamé, the traditional, cross-border accordion-based musical genre (9/21)

— This Hispanic Heritage Month-honoring concert celebrates music from Brazil and Argentina courtesy of ensemble’s innovative explorations of chamamé, the traditional, cross-border accordion-based musical genre (9/21) Eliane Elias — The Library’s concert season opens with a free performance by the established Brazilian chanteuse (10/13)

— The Library’s concert season opens with a free performance by the established Brazilian chanteuse (10/13) Meta4 Quartet — The Finnish string quartet offers a rare performance in the U.S. (10/18)

— The Finnish string quartet offers a rare performance in the U.S. (10/18) Founder’s Day: Piece Offerings — Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge’s intrepid support of new music is honored through a concert featuring performances of works by composers Roger Reynolds and Kate Soper followed by onstage discussion with the composers, accompanied by pianist Eric Huebner, computer musician Jacob Sundstrom, and the Wet Ink Ensemble (10/30)

Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge’s intrepid support of new music is honored through a concert featuring performances of works by composers Roger Reynolds and Kate Soper followed by onstage discussion with the composers, accompanied by pianist Eric Huebner, computer musician Jacob Sundstrom, and the Wet Ink Ensemble (10/30) Richard O’Neill, viola, and Jeremy Denk, piano — Classics of the viola repertoire performed on the Library’s Tuscan-Medici Stradivari viola (11/20)

— Classics of the viola repertoire performed on the Library’s Tuscan-Medici Stradivari viola (11/20) Escher Quartet with Jason Vieaux, guitar — An exploration of music for string quartet and guitar (11/29)

— An exploration of music for string quartet and guitar (11/29) Dali Quartet with Ricardo Morales, clarinet — Stradivari Anniversary Concert (12/18)

NATIONAL CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

703-685-7590

www.nationalchamberensemble.org

— Structured around the theme “New Perspectives: Exploring Diversity in Music,” each concert in the 17th season of this Virginia-based entity features at least one work by either a woman composer or a composer of color, or both. The season kicks off with a concert featuring renowned soprano Sharon Christman singing songs by Amy Beach and Fanny Mendelssohn as well as Strauss and Schubert (11/4, Ballston Auditorium, Marymount University Ballston Center) Holiday Cheer — Dylana Jenson, the youngest and first American woman to win at the esteemed Tchaikovsky Competition, will play classical masterpieces and holiday favorites as well as lead a carols sing-along as the featured soloist with the ensemble, also joined by the Outstanding Young Artist Piano Competition winners (12/16, Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington)

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC

Music Center at Strathmore

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda

301-581-5100

www.nationalphilharmonic.org

— NatPhil joins forces with the Washington Chorus for a concert featuring the East Coast premiere of James Lee III’s Breaths of Universal Longings, a composition in four movements that draws inspiration from concepts of joy and belonging, and also of our shared humanity and the universality of singing. And it’s the true power of the human voice, and of singing in particular, that is the focus of Venezuelan composer Antonio Estévez’s lively Cantata Criolla, in which the cowboy Florentino musically duels with El Diablo in a battle for his soul, featuring soloists Scott Piper, tenor, and Juantomás Martínez Yépez, baritone (11/5) Handel’s Messiah — The longtime annual tradition has been reimagined anew this year, with the most obvious change a new semi-staged approach to enhance the drama and storytelling of the music and also to enhance the roles of the featured vocal soloists. Leading the charge is NatPhil’s Gajewski as the production’s music director, assembling a starry lineup, including soprano Aundi Marie Moore, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams, and enlisting the Baltimore Choral Arts Society for accompaniment (12/16-17)

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

— Extravagant Russian drama and romance courtesy of an all-Rachmaninoff program with Denis Kozhukhin playing the Piano Concerto No. 4, The Bells choral symphony, and the Anton Chekhov-inspired piece The Rock (9/28-30) NSO on the Millennium Stage — Members of the orchestra play an assortment of chamber music for free and livestream (9/29, 10/27, Millennium Stage)

— This “Celebrating the Eternal City” program offers a vivid tour of Noseda’s hometown through his countryman’s acclaimed triptych, a lavishly orchestrated work moving from cinematic grandeur to seductive poetry (10/5-7) NSO Youth Fellows — Students from the NSO Youth Fellowship Program perform chamber music for free and livestream (10/20, Millennium)

— The most-awarded Tony recipient in history joins the NSO for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of vocal beauty, featuring her stunning renditions of Broadway classics and contemporary favorites (1/30/24) NSO Pops: Showcasing the Cultural Beat of Capital City — The vibrant sounds of D.C. come alive in this electrifying concert event featuring the NSO and remarkable local artists performing music by homegrown heroes Marvin Gaye, Chuck Brown, Duke Ellington, and John Philip Sousa (2/2/24, 2/3/24)

NEW ORCHESTRA OF WASHINGTON

240-745-6587

www.neworchestraofwashington.org

The Bringer of Hope — German cellist Benedict Kloeckner performs Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 as featured soloist at this concert from the genre-bending chamber orchestra; the Towson University Women’s Choir as directed by Diana Saez joins to perform Holst’s The Planets (11/18, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater)

— German cellist Benedict Kloeckner performs Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 as featured soloist at this concert from the genre-bending chamber orchestra; the Towson University Women’s Choir as directed by Diana Saez joins to perform Holst’s The Planets (11/18, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater) The Great Winds — Performing Beethoven’s Wind and Piano Quintet and Poulenc’s Wind and Piano Sextet (12/15, Evermay Georgetown, 1623 28th St. NW)

THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION

Music Room

1600 21st St. NW

202-974-6832

www.phillipscollection.org

— Through their program “Modern Medieval,” this award-winning experimental chamber music ensemble explores the connections between European composers of the past and the voices of American music today, with arrangements of early works by Rodericus, Solage, and Vicentino interspersed with contemporary pieces by Caleb Burhans, Gabriella Smith, and John Zorn (12/3) Inon Barnatan — Acclaimed pianist presents a program comparing Franz Schubert’s original six-piece set he wrote 300 years ago, which he coined Moments Musicaux, with two same-named sets that he inspired generations later, one produced at the turn of the 20th century by Sergei Racmaninoff, and then Avner Dorman’s set released 100 years later in 2003 (12/10)

— Acclaimed pianist presents a program comparing Franz Schubert’s original six-piece set he wrote 300 years ago, which he coined Moments Musicaux, with two same-named sets that he inspired generations later, one produced at the turn of the 20th century by Sergei Racmaninoff, and then Avner Dorman’s set released 100 years later in 2003 (12/10) Richard Bona and the Asante Trio (12/14)

SHRIVER HALL

3400 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, Md.

www.shriverconcerts.org

— Heralded by The Guardian as “the preeminent Bach pianist of our time,” this British-Canadian instrumentalist returns to Shriver to perform Bach’s famed Goldberg Variations (10/15) Yilun Xu, piano — The winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition performs a free recital as part of Shriver Hall’s Discovery Series spotlighting emerging classical artists (11/4)

— The Grammy-winning organization returns with a program inspired by the natural world, including Haydn’s “Sunrise” Quartet and Beethoven’s stargazing-inspired Op. 59, No. 2 Quartet, but the main focus is on a new work, co-commissioned by Shriver Hall, from Nokuthula Ngwenyama, an American composer of Zimbabwean/Japanese heritage (11/19) Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective — A U.S. debut from this London-based group described by Arts Desk as a “sparky, shape-shifting ensemble of starry young musicians,” crossing the pond to perform major quintets by American composers Amy Beach and Florence Price, as well as works by Schubert and Walker (12/3)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

— The string quartet with rock-star energy returns for another performance of their gripping explorations and reimaginings of the classical repertoire (11/12, Mansion) Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis — A holiday tradition across America going on four decades now, this show features the distinctive Mannheim take on Christmas classics as well as original compositions in the same style, enhanced by multimedia effects (12/1, Music Center)

VOCAL ARTS DC

202-669-1463

www.vocalartsdc.org

Anthony Roth Costanzo — With his hauntingly plangent, immediately recognizable sound and riveting expression, Anthony

Glass’ Akhnaten. His program for Vocal Arts includes selections by Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriela Lena Frank, Joel Thompson, Giuseppe Verdi, and a set of songs by Barbra Streisand. Accompanied by Bryan Wagorn (9/21, Kennedy Center Terrace Theater)

Jonah Hoskins — A young tenor with a sunny, boyishly extroverted personality and a voice to match. He appeared with the Metropolitan Opera in the leading role of Nemorino in Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore. His program includes selections by Jake Heggie, Lee Hoiby, and Erik Satie. Accompanied by William Woodard (12/13, Terrace Theater)

— A young tenor with a sunny, boyishly extroverted personality and a voice to match. He appeared with the Metropolitan Opera in the leading role of Nemorino in Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore. His program includes selections by Jake Heggie, Lee Hoiby, and Erik Satie. Accompanied by William Woodard (12/13, Terrace Theater) Raehann Bryce-Davis — A powerhouse mezzo who has been making waves in the last few seasons through her high-octane portrayals of such heroines as Azucena in Verdi’s Il trovatore at the Washington National Opera and Baba the Turk in Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress at the Met. Her program includes selections by Richard Wagner, Amy Beach, Melissa Dunphy, Maria Thompson Corley, and a set of Jamaican songs by Peter Ashbourne. Accompanied by Jeanne-Minette Cilliers (1/24/24, Terrace Theater)

WASHINGTON ARTS ENSEMBLE

Arts Club of Washington

2017 I St. NW

www.washingtonartsensemble.org

Kamall Williams, piano, and Stephanie Yu, violin — A London-based keyboardist, DJ, and record producer will be joined by an L.A.-based, Juilliard-trained violinist, DJ, and composer for an acoustic and improvisatory set on piano and violin. The concert serves as the third season debut of the Washington Arts Ensemble, founded in 2021 by two recent graduates of Juilliard transplanted to Washington with a goal of expanding the appeal and reach of classical music (9/22, Dupont Underground, 19 Dupont Cir. NW)

— A thrilling program highlighting dramatic works by Bohemian composers including Dvořák, Smetana, and Janáček, performed by an internationally acclaimed violinist, a cellist from the National Symphony Orchestra, and a pianist who is the other co-founder and director of this ensemble (11/17) Gabriel Cabezas, cello, and Jordan Dodson, guitar — The dynamic collaboration between these two international soloists will be showcased in a performance including the D.C. premiere of a new collection of works by Elliot Cole written specifically for the duo, plus specially arranged Spanish and Brazilian classics (12/17, Atlas Performing Arts Center)

WASHINGTON BACH CONSORT

202-429-2121

www.bachconsort.org

— Few works evoke the dramatic intensity and impact of Bach’s Johannes-Passion with its powerful musical depictions of Jesus’s passion drama. Tenor Gene Stenger narrates the story as the Evangelist, and he’ll be joined by five other soloists to tell the tale (10/1, National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Ave. NW) Noontime Cantata Series — Now in its 35th season, this free monthly showcase of Bach’s masterful works for organ, performed on a rotating basis by a rotating cast of instrumentalists, occurs at two D.C. churches, St. Mark’s Capitol Hill on the first Monday of the month and downtown’s Church of the Epiphany on the first Tuesday (10/2, St. Mark’s, 301 A St. SE; 10/3, Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW)

— The chance to hear all of the iconic motets in one evening is rare, but it’s also revelatory, helping one get a fuller sense of the scope of the work and of the full range of connection between text, music, and faith they capture (11/12, National Presbyterian Church) The Christmas Story: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio Parts 1, 2, 5, and 6 — An all-star vocal cast performs Bach’s timeless retelling of the Nativity drama, including soprano Amy Broadbent, alto Sylvia Leith, tenor and Evangelist Thomas Cooley, and bass Dashon Burton (12/9, Strathmore)

THE WASHINGTON CHORUS

202-342-6221

www.thewashingtonchorus.org

— Eugene Rogers, the chorus’s artistic director, conducts this concert, presented in partnership with the National Philharmonic, and focused on two works highlighting the human voice and spirit, James Lee III’s Breaths of Universal Longings and Venezuelan composer Antonio Estévez’s lively Cantata Criolla (11/5, Music Center at Strathmore) A Candlelight Christmas — The 130+ voices of the chorus sing popular carols and holiday favorites backed by organist and pianist Paul Byssainthe Jr., with soloist Aaron Myers and the National Capital Brass and Percussion featured at every performance, while the GMCW ensemble the GenOUT Youth Chorus are special guests for the first two performances and the Takoma Park Academy take over for the last three shows (12/15, Strathmore; 12/16, 12/20-22, Kennedy Center Concert Hall)

WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN PHILHARMONIC

George Washington Masonic National Memorial

101 Callahan Drive

Alexandria, Va.

703-799-8229

www.wmpamusic.org

— Cello sensation Nicholas Canellakis joins in the opening celebration of this ensemble’s 52nd season to play Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 1, part of an all-French program including the Overture No. 1 by Louise Farrenc, the sole female in a position of prominence at the esteemed Paris Conservatory in her 19th-century time. Concluding the program is Berlioz’s captivating masterpiece Symphonie Fantastique (10/15) The Rhythm of Christylez — This concert both features and celebrates Christylez Bacon, the Grammy-nominated, D.C.-based progressive hip-hop artist, and is anchored by Evan Meier’s Migrations in Rhythm: A Concerto for Beatbox and Rhyme, providing a musical setting for Christylez’s storytelling and virtuosic multi-genre rhythmic explorations. Works by two female composers round out the program, Valerie Coleman’s tribute to the celebration of Kwanzaa Umoja, Anthem of Unity, and Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1, a work inspired by both the Western classical tradition and Black music idioms, and the first symphony by a Black woman to be performed by a major American orchestra 90 years ago (12/10)

WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA

Kennedy Center

202-295-2400

www.kennedy-center.org

— A return of the 2013 hit family opera based on the award-winning children’s book with music by Jeanine Tesori and featuring a talented cast of members of the WNO Cafritz Young ArtistProgram and the WNO Children’s Chorus (12/8-10, Terrace Theater) Justin Austin — A recital from this Marian Anderson Vocal Award winner, praised for his “mellifluous baritone by a critic for the Wall Street Journal, a month after his run as Mercutio in WNO’s Romeo and Juliet (12/12, Terrace)

WASHINGTON PERFORMING ARTS

202-785-9727

www.washingtonperformingarts.org

— One of the most distinctive artists of his generation, this Taiwanese-American violinist performs a concert a year after debuting his arrangement of the National Anthem for the NFL season opening game in Charlotte (10/19) Mahani Teave, piano — One of the world’s preeminent Rapa Nui musicians from Chile’s Easter Island (10/28)

— Two pianists heralded for their originality and technical prowess offer a unique musical experience and a remarkable four-hand piano program, sharing one instrument and playing simultaneously on the same keyboard a program including arrangements of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Schubert’s Fantasie in F Minor, Bach’s piano transcriptions, plus solo works by Philip Glass and more (10/30, Terrace Theater) Sir András Schiff, piano — A special performance, created specifically for Strathmore and to be announced from the stage, that will intersperse reflections and insights from the eminent and eloquent musician with inspired playing and shimmering performance (11/8, Strathmore Music Center)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

— Founded 23 years ago by twins Adriano and Caterina Sangineto, this eclectic trio with guitarist and bouzouki player Jacopo Venture skillfully blends ancient harmonies with modern rhythms to create fresh, often dreamlike and joyful arrangements of traditional tunes and original compositions (10/27, New Spire Arts) U.S. Air Force Concert Band — Featuring 52 active-duty musicians, the official symphonic wind ensemble of the Air Force entertains with musical prowess and patriotic pride (11/8)

— An ongoing holiday tradition in Frederick for almost 30 years, Judith DuBose conducts a 40-voice chorus, 20-piece orchestra, and four soloists in a sampling of choruses and arias from Handel’s Messiah, with additional assist from audience members on select numbers (12/19) The Trills — This six-member a cappella group has a passion for creating unforgettable experiences both on stage and online, creating viral videos that have gained global attention, not to mention over three million followers, for their intricate arrangements and stellar performances (1/4/24, New Spire Arts)

