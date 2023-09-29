Jonathan Van Ness Announces Kid’s Book ‘Gorgeously Me!’

Jonathan Van Ness, best known for their role as the vivacious hair and grooming specialist on Netflix’s hit reality series Queer Eye, is venturing back into the world of children’s literature once again.

The TV star has announced a new kid’s book titled Gorgeously Me!, which is perfectly on-brand for Van Ness’s overly positive outlook on life.

Van Ness announced the book on Instagram, and it sounds like it’s a heartwarming and empowering story — just the kind Van Ness would want to share with the next generation.

In the announcement video’s caption, they described the title as “a celebration of all the things that make you extraordinary, unique, and gorgeously YOU!”

The book is all about confidently sharing one’s identity with the world, which millions of kids could benefit from. The title also acknowledges the challenges of being true to oneself, which isn’t always easy.

From the outset, it seems that Gorgeously Me! aims to reassure young readers that they are loved and valued just as they are. Pink News shared the following quote from the book that perfectly encapsulates its message: “I won’t be afraid to stand out / or show the world what I’m all about / I am exactly who I’m meant to be / Perfectly, happily, gorgeously me!”

Gorgeously Me! is illustrated by Kamala Nair. The title marks Van Ness’s fourth literary project, as they have already penned three other books, becoming a New York Times bestselling author in the process.

In 2019, Van Ness released their memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey of Self-Love, which offered fans an intimate look into the host’s life journey, both personal and professional. That successful project was followed by a collection of candid essays titled Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life in 2022.

In between those two releases, Van Ness dove head-first into children’s literature with their first book for young readers, Peanut Goes for Gold, which centered around a guinea pig who identifies as non-binary.

Gorgeously Me! is set to be released in the United States on April 30, 2024, and those who want to pick up a copy can pre-order it now.