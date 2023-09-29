Lady Gaga Releases New Single With The Rolling Stones

Gaga is back in rock star mode with her latest single, which sees her teaming up with two other legendary musical acts: The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder.

The three superstars have joined forces to deliver a powerful gospel-inspired single titled “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.” The collaboration is the second official single from the British rock band’s upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

“Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” showcases the iconic lineup of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Steve Jordan, with the added brilliance of Stevie Wonder’s piano accompaniment. Lady Gaga’s remarkable vocals take center stage as she enters the song during the second verse, adding her unique touch to the soaring track.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe meant to promote the new tune, Jagger didn’t hold back his admiration for Gaga, describing her as a “really great singer.” He was particularly impressed by her performance on “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven,” noting that he had “never heard her sing quite that style before.”

The collaboration between the trio of musical giants came together in a somewhat serendipitous fashion. According to guitarist Wood, Gaga was working on a different project in the same studio complex at the same time that The Rolling Stones were hard at work on what would become Hackney Diamonds. She stopped in to say hello, and one thing led to another…and now they’re on a single together.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is the first official release from Gaga and The Rolling Stones, but it isn’t the first time the two have collaborated in some way. The pop superstar joined the the rockers on stage back in December 2012 when she made a surprise appearance during their 50 and Counting Tour. While the band was playing outside of New York City, she found her way to the venue to sing along to their 1969 smash hit “Gimme Shelter.”

Hackney Diamonds, which is set to be released on October 20, is a monumental album for The Rolling Stones. The title marks their first collection of original material in well over a decade. The last such release of all new music was their 2005 album, A Bigger Bang. Since then, they did deliver a collection of blues covers titled Blue & Lonesome.

This upcoming album also carries deep sentimental significance for The Rolling Stones, as it’s their first without the presence of drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021. With Gaga and Wonder on board, it’s clear that the band is moving ahead and trying some new things, perhaps reaching a whole new fan base thanks to this clever collaboration.