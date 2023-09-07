Latrice Royale Joins The Cast Of ‘We’re Here’ Season 4

Surprise! Latrice Royale is set to grace TV screens sometime soon in the upcoming fourth season four of HBO’s hit show We’re Here. The exciting news, first shared by Variety, marks a significant shift in the show’s lineup.

In the forthcoming season, Royale, Priyanka, Sasha Velour, and Jaida Essence Hall will step into the limelight, switching things up and breathing new life into the series. The four beloved queens will replace the previous trio of hosts: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela, who had been at the helm for the series’ first three seasons.

In addition to changing the hosts, We’re Here has also undergone a transformation when it comes to the format of the show as well.

In previous seasons, the queens traveled to a different city in each episode in an effort to spread their own signature brand of drag. That worked well for the series, but season four will not follow the same path.

For the next run of episodes, the show will pivot its focus, instead dedicating six episodes to just two small towns in the U.S. This change promises to provide viewers with a more in-depth exploration of local political landscapes, participants, anti-LGBTQ legislation, and the challenges faced by the queer community in these areas. So far, where the queens will go to help people understand drag queens has not been revealed.

Royale boasts an impressive legacy in the drag world, and specifically within the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe. She initially made audiences fall in love with her during her stint on season four of the main series in the franchise. She didn’t win the crown, but she did end up earning the title of Miss Congeniality. She later returned to grace the stage of Drag Race All Stars in both season one and season four.

The revelation that the original hosts would not be making a comeback was quite the shock for fans of We’re Here when it was revealed back in July. What was initially announced as a trio of queens revamping the show has since expanded to include four dynamic names.

We’re Here debuted on April 23, 2020, and has been a fixture of gay culture ever since. HBO has been steadily unveiling a new season each year. As of now, 2023 has yet to see the premiere of new episodes, and the release date for the fourth season remains a mystery.