‘Strange Way Of Life’: Everything You Need To Know

Pedro Pascal is hotter than ever thanks to his role in one of the biggest TV shows of 2023, The Last Of Us. He has plenty of roles to play and a number of high-profile projects coming up, but first, fans will get to see him in something brief.

The handsome actor is set to star in a Western titled Strange Way of Life by none other than Pedro Almodóvar. It’s one of the most exciting new films coming this fall, and even if it’s short, it’s sure to be a lot of stylized fun.

Read on below to learn everything you need to know about Strange Way of Life.

What Is Strange Way Of Life About?

Two and a half decades had passed since Silva and Sheriff Jake had seen each other. It was time for Silva to go see his old friend, and he had a long journey through the vast desert, which stretch out before him. The reunion between the two started off friendly, but things progressed from there and soon enough, their relationship changed.

Strange Way of Life has been described as a new version of Brokeback Mountain, for those who want an easy comparison.

Watch The Strange Way Of Life Trailer

When Is Strange Way Of Life’s Release Date?

The film will receive a limited theatrical release in select cities in the U.S., such as New York City and Los Angeles, starting on October 4. Several days later, the movie should be available in theaters nationwide.

After what may be a short run, Strange Way of Life will be available for viewers to watch at home on October 20.

Where Is Strange Way Of Life Streaming?

Strange Way of Life will be streamable on MUBI, a platform dedicated to indie films and emerging talents in that space.

Who Are The Stars of Strange Way Of Life?

The short film stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as the two lovers. The cast is rounded out by names like Manu Ríos, Pedro Casablanc, and Sara Sálamo, among others.

Who Worked On Strange Way of Life?

The short movie was written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The multi-talented figure is perhaps best-known for his full-length features, such as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Bad Education, Volver, Pain and Glory, and Parallel Mothers, among others. He is already an Oscar winner, and this latest project may bring him back to the biggest ceremony in the movie world.