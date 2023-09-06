Dating Reality Show Gets its First Trans Love Interest

The United Kingdom’s edition of the hit reality TV show Married at First Sight is poised to kick off a momentous new season in short order — and this latest installment will mark a significant turning point in the show’s pursuit of inclusivity in more ways than one.

The eighth season of Married at First Sight will introduce its first openly transgender participant, Ella.

She is a 29-year-old clinic consultant from the town of Weston-Super-Mare. The series Instagram page posted a video with Ella, in which she talks about who she is, her transition, and her biggest fears when it comes to falling in love on the show (it’s forgetting her future husband’s name).

The post’s caption calls Ella “a blonde bombshell with a fiery personality, all she wants is a king to match her queen energy.” And a quick look at her video confirms this.

Comments below the visual were overwhelmingly positive, with many seeing Ella as a potential drama-starter, which makes her perfect for the reality show.

Married at First Sight takes a unique approach to matchmaking. In this unconventional series, couples are paired up by a team of experts using a scientific approach. The couples meet for the first time just moments before they exchange vows.

Following their whirlwind weddings, they embark on a shared journey, living together for a specific period. Along the way, they attend commitment ceremonies where they make pivotal decisions about the future of their relationship.

Ella is the first openly trans person to participate in the British version of Married at First Sight, and she’s not the only first this season.

The eighth installment of the show will also feature the first amputee contestant as well. In previous seasons, a same-sex couple, Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee, took part in an effort to find true love.

Married at First Sight initially took root as a reality television sensation in Denmark a decade ago.

Since then, this innovative concept has been exported to numerous other countries, including the United States, Australia, and various parts of Europe.