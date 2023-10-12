Beyoncé Joins Taylor Swift At The Latter’s Concert Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are big enough stars that their mere presence anywhere causes fans to go into a frenzy, photographers to freak out, and to make headlines. But the two together is a true pop culture moment.

The two icons shared a delightful moment at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The event was a star-studded affair, with Beyoncé making a surprise appearance, one which turned up the excitement to an 11.

The musicians appeared in a fun boomerang, which Swift shared on her Instagram. The clip sees the two pop superstars sitting together at the front of the movie theater, sharing a box of special Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour popcorn, some of which Bey throws playfully.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote in the caption on her Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit, her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career,” Swift stated.

The singer and now movie star nailed the point home by adding that “the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is set to be released in over 100 countries worldwide on Friday, October 13, though it hit special locations a night early. The title is already off to an amazing start, as it has brought in more than $100 million in ticket sales before it’s even opened, certifying it as the top-grossing concert film of all time.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has her own exciting project in the works. Her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, slated to hit theaters on December 1. Like Swift’s movie, Beyoncé’s forthcoming film will document her recent Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped recently.