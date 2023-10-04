Brian Austin Green Talks About Raising His Gay Son

Even in today’s world, not every parent is immediately accepting when their child comes out to them as a member of the LGBTQ community.

Thankfully, actor Brian Austin Green proved that he is one of the better ones — though even he admits that there have been some struggles along the way.

In a candid conversation on a recent episode of Lance Bass’s podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass, the actor opened up about his experience with his gay son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green. He didn’t hold back or shy away from sharing anything that wasn’t 100% rosy.

“I would get into these conservations with Kash,” Green began, saying that he “really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first.”

It didn’t take the TV star long before he realized his son being gay wasn’t really that “different at all.” He stated that actually, “It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all.”

Green continued the thought. “And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

The TV star said he believes that “a lot of people are afraid of the unknown, whereas I’m not. To me, it’s intriguing. And I want to learn about it.”

Bass, who is also openly gay, commended his podcast guest for being a positive role model and source of acceptance for his son, who is still just a teenager.

“He was so lucky to be able to be in your family because so many kids out there don’t get that,” the NSYNC singer assured him, letting the Beverly Hills 90210 actor know that he is doing a good job as a dad.

Kassius is one of Green’s five children.

The eldest, and the focus of the podcast conversation, comes from Green’s relationship with former girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He then had three more children with ex-fiancee Megan Fox, who is currently dating rock musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The two share Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. He became a father for the fifth time just last year with his now-fiancee Sharna Burgess, as she gave birth to their son Zane Walker.