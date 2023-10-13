Charli XCX Announces New Single With Sam Smith

After a few days of teasing something exciting, Charli XCX and Sam Smith have finally confirmed that they have a single together — and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it, as it’s coming very soon.

The two singers will unite on “In The City,” a new track confirmed by both XCX and Smith. The song is set to be released on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Whether it’s attached to an upcoming full-length or any other project isn’t entirely clear, but the song is thrilling enough for fans of both acts.

In a post to their Instagram, Smith teased the new song with a lip-synch video filmed on the streets of Osaka, Japan.

Dressed in a structured black-and-white sweater and a white skirt, Smith strutted down the lane, mouthing the words over a glittering dance-pop track. “I knew the night that I met you / Underneath the New York City lights,” they sang. “Baby, don’t matter what I do / There’s an angel standing by my side.”

Fans of both artists have been eagerly awaiting news of their collaboration since the teasing began a few days ago.

Billboard points out that after Smith posted their video, some who love both their work and XCX’s noticed something that told them that this was to be a collaboration.

XCX had actually started hinting new music several days prior, and had played a snippet of the same beat for her followers on social media, so it wasn’t too difficult for viewers to put the two together.

Both Smith and XCX were featured on the Barbie soundtrack, which was released earlier this year. XCX’s “Speed Drive” soundtracked a chase scene in the film, and it proved to be a quick hit on charts all around the world.

Smith delivered a tune titled “Man I Am” for the album, and while it doesn’t rank as one of the biggest successes from the project, it was still a welcome addition to the LP.

No word yet on whether the pair have filmed a music video for their joint single, but here’s hoping they found the time!