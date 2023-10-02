Laphonza Butler, the former president of the reproductive rights advocacy organization EMILY’s List, has become California’s first LGBTQ senator and only the third out LGBTQ person to serve in the upper chamber. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her over the weekend to fill the seat of the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Butler’s appointment will help the Democratic caucus hold their narrow 51-49 edge in the Senate.

By appointing Butler, Newsom delivers on a promise he made in 2021 to appoint a Black woman to the Senate should Feinstein’s seat be vacated due to retirement or death.

Butler is just the third Black woman to serve as a U.S. senator in the chamber’s 234-year history.

Selecting Butler allows the governor to avoid weighing in on a competitive “top-two” all-comers primary featuring at least 25 declared candidates, including Democratic U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff.

Anthony York, an adviser to Newsom, told Politico that the governor has not placed any limitations or preconditions on Butler, meaning she could potentially enter the race and run for a full six-year term next year. The primary is in March, with the top two “runoff” in November.

Butler is expected to be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Wednesday by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Butler has served as a political consultant, union leader, and fundraiser for pro-choice candidates for public office. She previously served as a senior strategist in Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign, as the director for public policy and campaigns at Airbnb, as president of the California chapter of the Service Employees International Union, and as a member of the University of California Board of Regents.

At EMILY’s List, Butler sought to expand the organization’s membership and rebrand its mission following the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to abortion. Since then, at least 15 states have complete bans on abortion, 11 more have placed severe restrictions on the practice, and eight others have some sort of limits on access, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Butler, who grew up in a working-class family in Magnolia, Mississippi, holds a political science degree from Jackson State University in Mississippi. She and her wife, Neneki, have a daughter named Nylah, according to The Washington Post.