Video of ‘Person of Interest’ Released in A’nee Roberson’s Murder

A transgender Kansas City man has accused a pharmacist at his local Costco of refusing to sell him insulin syringes without a prescription after he revealed that he planned to use them to inject testosterone as part of his hormone therapy regimen.

The man, identified by The Kansas City Star as "Dave," says he visited the Linwood Boulevard Costco on October 9 to pick up packs of 100 syringes, which are cheaper at Costco when bought in bulk compared to other retailers.

Typically, Costco sells the syringes without a prescription. While they're not solely designated for insulin injections for diabetics, that is generally their most common use.