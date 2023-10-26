Video of ‘Person of Interest’ Released in A’nee Roberson’s Murder

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a “person of interest” in the murder of a transgender woman earlier this month.
A’nee Roberson, 30, of Northwest D.C., was struck and killed by a vehicle around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, near the intersection of U and 9th Streets NW — just steps from several prominent D.C. nightclubs, including at least four bars serving the LGBTQ community.
Roberson was struck by the car after being assaulted and ended up in the roadway. It is unclear at this time what motivated the assailant to attack her. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, ruling the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and declaring the manner of death a homicide.
MPD detectives are working to identify the suspects who assaulted Roberson. One person of interest was captured on surveillance footage.
The person appears to be wearing a dark blue hoodie with “Michael Kors” imprinted on the sleeve, with a dark-colored backpack and a bottle of water. The person is shown on video walking back and forth in front of a bar on 9th Street NW, occasionally checking a cell phone in their hand.
The Metropolitan Police Department has released that surveillance footage and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.
It is important to note that the person is only referred to as a “person of interest,” not a suspect.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that ultimately leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
Police are asking those with information about the person of interest, or the attack on Roberson, to call 202-727-9099, or to submit tips anonymously by sending a message to MPD’s “Text Tip Line” at 50411.
The National Black Justice Coalition mourned the loss of Roberson and called for accountability for her killers.
“I agree with the calls of Iya Dammons of DC Safe Haven for authorities to take these crimes seriously,” Victoria Kirby York, the director of public policy and programs at NBJC, said in a statement. “We have lost too many trans sisters across the country for authorities not to come out in full force and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable.”
Watch the surveillance video below:
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!