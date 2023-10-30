‘Rustin’: Everything You Need To Know

Little is known these days about Baynard Rustin, but his story is one that deserves to be told. Now, finally, decades after his passing, a new Netflix movie aims to shine a light on the brave man who fought for the rights that so many people deserved and were denied, all while being his authentic self.

Rustin’s tale is a truly incredible one, and this film is a must-see, and one that’s bound to receive rave reviews and plenty of awards chatter.

What Is Rustin About?

According to Google, Rustin tells the story of:

“Bayard Rustin, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., dedicates his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy. However, as an openly gay Black man, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build.”

Who Are The Stars Of Rustin?

The main character and the man who gives his name to the movie is portrayed by Colman Domingo, who is already earning Oscar buzz for his performance. The film also stars Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, Glynn Turman as A. Philip Randolph, CCH Pounder as Anna Arnold Hedgeman, Jeffrey Wright as Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Adrienne Warren as Claudia Taylor, and Audra McDonald as Ella Baker.

For those who don’t recognize most of the names of the characters, the bulk of them are civil rights activists who worked with Rustin and Dr. King on the fight for equality in the United States.

When Is Rustin’s Release Date?

Rustin initially screened for an audience at the Telluride Film Festival back in August. The rest of the world will be able to watch the movie when it arrives on Netflix on November 3.

Where Is Rustin Streaming?

It’s a Netflix exclusive, so subscribers will be able to watch Rustin starting on November 3.

Who Worked On Rustin?

Rustin was directed by George C. Wolfe, who is known for his work as both an actor and a director in theater and film. As an actor, he’s been featured in movies like She’s Gotta Have It, Garden State, and perhaps most memorably, The Devil Wears Prada. He has directed such films as Lackawanna Blues, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and most recently, the adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Wolfe is a 15-time Tony nominee for his extensive work in the theater, and he’s won three awards, for directing both Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk, and with Elaine Stritch for her special event.

The movie was written by Julian Breece and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who took home his award for Milk.

The film was produced by Wolfe, Bruce Cohen, and Tonia Davis, and the music was handled by jazz legend Branford Marsalis.

Watch The Rustin Trailer