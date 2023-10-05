The CDC’s Plan to Prevent STIs in Gay Men, Trans Women

Bravo TV television host and producer Andy Cohen has joined the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation's "HIV Is Not A Crime" campaign as a new celebrity supporter. Cohen has long advocated for the HIV/AIDS community and has attempted to use his platform to raise awareness around the disease and those affected by it, especially members of the LGBTQ community and people of color.

"I am honored to support the HIV Is Not A Crime campaign and to be a part of the movement to end the stigma surrounding the disease," Cohen said in a statement. "We need to create a world where people living with HIV are not criminalized or discriminated against solely because of their health status, and I am excited to use my platform to help make that a reality."